Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale
Jennifer Mize, 1307 W. Walnut St., $50,000
Dorothy Baker, 916 N. Hunter Woods Ave., $4,000
Starbucks Coffee Co., 1025 E. Main St., $330,172
Olympic Industries, 300 W. Chestnut St., $14,500
Marion
Josh Zettler, 1109 N. Highland St., $40,000
Marion Park District, 519 Parish Ave., $5,000
Pradeep Reddy, 3412 Office Park Drive, $50,000
Douglas Bigler, 1007 E. Illinois, $1,250
Todd Goodman, 3401 S. Market St., $0
William Atwood, 1305 N. Logan St., $12,000
Heartland Regional, 3333 W. DeYoung St., $1,836.04
Barron Beil, 109 N. Russell St., $2,000
Ronnie Thompson, 600 N. Hamlet St., $3,000
Aldi Inc., 1305 N. Russell St., $710,000
Metropolis
Todd Reames, 905 E. Fifth St., $5,000
Todd Reames, 911 E. Fifth St., $12,000
Steve Karraker, 68 Jon St., $9,500
Quinton Hillebrand, 916 Butler, $3,500
Mount Vernon
Jamarco Foulks, 1906 Conger, $0
Charles and Carla Snow, 17795 E. Fairfield Road, $45,000
Crossroads Hospital Rehab, 8 Doctors Park, $1,300
First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main St., $20,137
First Presbyterian Church, 3205 Broadway, $3,270
Jacob Lane, 422 S. 22nd St., $5,790
Austin and Jennifer Hester, 1221 N. Ninth St., $0
Ameren, 2610 Broadway, $23,000
Paul and Marceena Boyd, 1000 Welkins St., $100,000
Long John Silvers, 3920 Broadway, $6,640
Doug Kroeschen/City lease, 13600 E. Whippoorwill Road, $20,000
Murphysboro
Habitat for Humanity, 226 N. Eighth St., $70,000
Zac Fager, 2030 Wall St., $1,000
Gloria Estrada, 1335 Hall St., $500
Jackson County Housing Authority, 300 N. Seventh St., $400,000
Don Leslie, 2020 Hortense, $29,100
Tracie Mick, 1936 Gartside, $23,389.89
Terrance Svec, 2104 Wall St., $2,000
Tom Lawless, 2024 Wall St., $1,500
Steven Ridings, 23 Westwood Lane, $3,500
8110 Inc. 1842 Walnut St., $250,000
Tash, Inc., 617 N. 16th St., $60,000
Henry Wougamon, 1840 Elm St., $1,000
Scott and Stephanie Ward, 2030 Walnut St., $54,000
Folake A. Akintoye, 1307 N. Seventh St., $10,000
Lyle Bulliner, 309 N. 22nd St., $2,000
Justin and Lacey Caraway, 729 N. Ninth St., $500
Jeffrey Barnes, 2007 Logan $3,000
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.