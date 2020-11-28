 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Building permits
Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale

Jennifer Mize, 1307 W. Walnut St., $50,000

Dorothy Baker, 916 N. Hunter Woods Ave., $4,000

Starbucks Coffee Co., 1025 E. Main St., $330,172

Olympic Industries, 300 W. Chestnut St., $14,500 

Marion

Josh Zettler, 1109 N. Highland St., $40,000

Marion Park District, 519 Parish Ave., $5,000

Pradeep Reddy, 3412 Office Park Drive, $50,000

Douglas Bigler, 1007 E. Illinois, $1,250

Todd Goodman, 3401 S. Market St., $0

William Atwood, 1305 N. Logan St., $12,000

Heartland Regional, 3333 W. DeYoung St., $1,836.04

Barron Beil, 109 N. Russell St., $2,000

Ronnie Thompson, 600 N. Hamlet St., $3,000

Aldi Inc., 1305 N. Russell St., $710,000

Metropolis

Todd Reames, 905 E. Fifth St., $5,000

Todd Reames, 911 E. Fifth St., $12,000

Steve Karraker, 68 Jon St., $9,500

Quinton Hillebrand, 916 Butler, $3,500

Mount Vernon

Jamarco Foulks, 1906 Conger, $0

Charles and Carla Snow, 17795 E. Fairfield Road, $45,000

Crossroads Hospital Rehab, 8 Doctors Park, $1,300

First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main St., $20,137

First Presbyterian Church, 3205 Broadway, $3,270

Jacob Lane, 422 S. 22nd St., $5,790

Austin and Jennifer Hester, 1221 N. Ninth St., $0

Ameren, 2610 Broadway, $23,000

Paul and Marceena Boyd, 1000 Welkins St., $100,000

Long John Silvers, 3920 Broadway, $6,640

Doug Kroeschen/City lease, 13600 E. Whippoorwill Road, $20,000

Murphysboro

Habitat for Humanity, 226 N. Eighth St., $70,000

Zac Fager, 2030 Wall St., $1,000

Gloria Estrada, 1335 Hall St., $500

Jackson County Housing Authority, 300 N. Seventh St., $400,000

Don Leslie, 2020 Hortense, $29,100

Tracie Mick, 1936 Gartside, $23,389.89

Terrance Svec, 2104 Wall St., $2,000

Tom Lawless, 2024 Wall St., $1,500

Steven Ridings, 23 Westwood Lane, $3,500

8110 Inc. 1842 Walnut St., $250,000

Tash, Inc., 617 N. 16th St., $60,000

Henry Wougamon, 1840 Elm St., $1,000

Scott and Stephanie Ward, 2030 Walnut St., $54,000

Folake A. Akintoye, 1307 N. Seventh St., $10,000

Lyle Bulliner, 309 N. 22nd St., $2,000

Justin and Lacey Caraway, 729 N. Ninth St., $500

Jeffrey Barnes, 2007 Logan $3,000

