Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale
Jewel Thompson, 1121 N. Allman St., $9,733
Charles Korando, 3035 W. Alveria Drive, $12,000
Charles Korando, 407 Deer Trail Drive, $155,000
Gloria Estrada, 422 E. Willow St., $30,000
Michael Abel, 640 W. Baird St., $34,371
Grace D'Armour-Paul, $25,460
Marion
Kenneth Graul, 1310 E. Main St., $9,200
Marion Center Project LLC., 3000 W. DeYoung St., $885,000
Banterra Bank, 3201 Banterra Drive, $1,200,000
Newell-Berg Holdings LLC., 2802 W. DeYoung St., 41,114,000
Randy Adams, 808 New Day Way, Morningside Phase 4, $1,000
Metropolis
William Lang, 522 E. 10th St., $900
Jason Bell, 1209 Catherine St., $1,500
Robert Simpson, 8 Hickory Lane, $5,500
James Wright, 2101 Greenview, $1,000
Mount Vernon
Jeff Scoville and Billy Cox, 725 White Ave., $2,000
William and Karen Millenbine, 512 S. 19th St., $47,808
Comfort Suites, 404 S. 44th St., $2,591
Tn-Co Electric Co-op, 3906 Broadway, $1,933,653
Jefferson Co. Historical Society, 2714 Caroline St., $18,000
Kelsy Frees/Linda, Larry Schmidt, 2937 S. 13th St., $83,000
Kelsy Frees/Linda, Larry Schmidt, 2937 S. 13th St., $0
Jefferson Co. Fire Dist., 921 Wescot St., $1,500
Kay-D Properties, LLC., 808 Salem Road, $0
Vince Waters, 1508 McPheron Ave., $30,000
Carrie Harper, 820 North St., $22,375
First Presbyterian Church, 303 S. 32nd St., $0
Milano Railcar Services, Park Plaza, $0
Alice and Steve Martin, 9 Warwick Lane, $25,000
Lisa Weems, 1702 S. 13th St., $850
William and Carla Bauer, 13928 N. Dartmouth Lane, $32,000
Shanda Boling-Taylor, 1708 Perkins Ave., $5,270
Joe's Pizza, 819 Jordan St., $85,000
Isabel Elion, 413 S. 17th St., $400
The Medicine Shoppe, 2339 Broadway, $150,000
Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $12,000
Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $0
Fast Truck and Trailer LLC, 13160 Liebengood Lane, $45,000
RPM Truck Repair, 1100 S. 45th St., $300
Eric and Monique Stuckey, 1313 Wilshire Drive, $8,110
Independent Wrestler's Alliance, 521 Perkins Ave., $1,976
Murphysboro
Mike and Pam Seifert, 1803 Elm St., $7,300
Jim Bullar, 1313 N. 16th St., $8,437.96
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 2 S. Hospital Drive, $87,215
James and Eleanor Fisher, 2011 Logan St., $70
Holly Sparkman, 1302 N. 20th st., $3,000
Linda and Jeffrey Wright, 2107 Clay St., $18,068
Angel Acosta, 2224 Alexander St., $53
Timothy Mason, 1821 Logan St., $2,005
Sallie Logan Library, 1808 Walnut St., $18,257
Dillion Rushing, 711 North St., $6,500
Walnut Street Properties, LLC., 1306 Walnut St., $50,000
Samron Midwest Constracting Inc., 584 Future Lane, $250,000
