Southern Business: Building permits
Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale

Jewel Thompson, 1121 N. Allman St., $9,733

Charles Korando, 3035 W. Alveria Drive, $12,000

Charles Korando, 407 Deer Trail Drive, $155,000

Gloria Estrada, 422 E. Willow St., $30,000

Michael Abel, 640 W. Baird St., $34,371

Grace D'Armour-Paul, $25,460

Marion

Kenneth Graul, 1310 E. Main St., $9,200

Marion Center Project LLC., 3000 W. DeYoung St., $885,000

Banterra Bank, 3201 Banterra Drive, $1,200,000

Newell-Berg Holdings LLC., 2802 W. DeYoung St., 41,114,000

Randy Adams, 808 New Day Way, Morningside Phase 4, $1,000

Metropolis

William Lang, 522 E. 10th St., $900

Jason Bell, 1209 Catherine St., $1,500

Robert Simpson, 8 Hickory Lane, $5,500

James Wright, 2101 Greenview, $1,000

Mount Vernon

Jeff Scoville and Billy Cox, 725 White Ave., $2,000

William and Karen Millenbine, 512 S. 19th St., $47,808

Comfort Suites, 404 S. 44th St., $2,591

Tn-Co Electric Co-op, 3906 Broadway, $1,933,653

Jefferson Co. Historical Society, 2714 Caroline St., $18,000

Kelsy Frees/Linda, Larry Schmidt, 2937 S. 13th St., $83,000

Kelsy Frees/Linda, Larry Schmidt, 2937 S. 13th St., $0

Jefferson Co. Fire Dist., 921 Wescot St., $1,500

Kay-D Properties, LLC., 808 Salem Road, $0

Vince Waters, 1508 McPheron Ave., $30,000

Carrie Harper, 820 North St., $22,375

First Presbyterian Church, 303 S. 32nd St., $0

Milano Railcar Services, Park Plaza, $0 

Alice and Steve Martin, 9 Warwick Lane, $25,000

Lisa Weems, 1702 S. 13th St., $850

William and Carla Bauer, 13928 N. Dartmouth Lane, $32,000

Shanda Boling-Taylor, 1708 Perkins Ave., $5,270

Joe's Pizza, 819 Jordan St., $85,000

Isabel Elion, 413 S. 17th St., $400

The Medicine Shoppe, 2339 Broadway, $150,000

Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $12,000

Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $0

Fast Truck and Trailer LLC, 13160 Liebengood Lane, $45,000

RPM Truck Repair, 1100 S. 45th St., $300

Eric and Monique Stuckey, 1313 Wilshire Drive, $8,110

Independent Wrestler's Alliance, 521 Perkins Ave., $1,976

Murphysboro

Mike and Pam Seifert, 1803 Elm St., $7,300

Jim Bullar, 1313 N. 16th St., $8,437.96

SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, 2 S. Hospital Drive, $87,215

James and Eleanor Fisher, 2011 Logan St., $70

Holly Sparkman, 1302 N. 20th st., $3,000

Linda and Jeffrey Wright, 2107 Clay St., $18,068

Angel Acosta, 2224 Alexander St., $53

Timothy Mason, 1821 Logan St., $2,005

Sallie Logan Library, 1808 Walnut St., $18,257

Dillion Rushing, 711 North St., $6,500

Walnut Street Properties, LLC., 1306 Walnut St., $50,000

Samron Midwest Constracting Inc., 584 Future Lane, $250,000

