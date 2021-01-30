 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Building permits
Carbondale

Howard Motyl, 1021 S. Glenview Drive, $16,000

Mike Wainer, 2118 W. Sunset Drive, $4,395

Intertape Polymer, 2200 N. McRoy Drive, $4,000

Marion

Clifford Miller, 903 W. Main St., $149,705

GMAY, LLC., Banterra Drive, $75,000

Johnny Henke, 1908 Dew Drop Drive, $185,000

Murphy Wall State Bank, 1805 Paula Lane, $14,500

Woodland Rental Properties, LLC Series Marlexi Centre, 2703 17th St., $249,825

John W. & Mary Lee Veach, 1011 Goodall St., $13,000

Metropolis

Terry Reynolds, 1909 Simmons, $85,000

Mary Hicks, 307 Vienna St. $3,000

Mount Vernon

Hucks/Martin Baylery, 1801 S. 10th St., $250,000

Thomas Mason, 612 E. Harrison St., $27,150

SSM Health Covid Screening, 602 S. 42nd St., $50,000

Archway RV Park / Just Holdings LLC, 4810 Broadway, $100,000

Black Equipment Co., Inc., 5107 Lake Terrace NE, $110

Double Tree, 222 Potomac Blvd., $95

Murphysboro

Mike Pittman, 6 Pittman Lane, $8,600

Alan Christensen, 110 N. 23rd St., $9,500

Chris Mueller, 1925 Minton, $6,650

Ryan Povolich, 601 N. 16th St., $10,000

Janet Ransom, 619 N. Ninth St., $15,625

Robert Martin, 22 Suburban Drive, $3,000

Gloria Estrada, 2037 Hortense, $500

Jill Wilson, 1231 N. 16th St., $10,000

Christobal Ambrocio, 400 N. Ninth St., $1,000

