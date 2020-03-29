Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale
Duane Cole, B-Dry Basement Systems, 1212 W. Carter St., $9,969
Charles Korando, 2606 W. Kent Drive, $35,000
Laura Estrada, 1206 N. Wall St., $7,000
SIH, 1241 E. Main St., $3,047,038
Fager McGee Construction, 201 E. Main St., $155,000
Marion
Dennis Hulsey, 405 E. Dennison St., $2,500
Thomas Witzke, 1803 Reveille Road, $26,600
Michael Bradley, 2202 Kingspointe, $290,000
Bradley Brothers Homes, LLC, 1801 Wolff Drive, $135,000
Metropolis
Deva Mansfield, 509 W. 11th, $60,000
Amanda Smith, 2013 Hillcrest, $3,500
TLSJ Properties, LLC, 312 E. Seventh St., $50
Crocket Howard Properties, LLC, 706 Market St., $125,000
Charles Denson, 1100 Butler, $50
A-1 Automotive Repair, 721 Ferry St., $135,000
Mount Vernon
First Financial Bank, 117-119 N. Ninth St., $0
City of Mount Vernon Post Office, 301 S. 10th St., $895,000
Chris Gehrig, 1234-1/2 North 10th St., $0
John and Pam Lewis, 3500-306 Victoria Ave., $50,000
David and Sarah Corbett, 13783 E. Greens Road, $16,000
Independent Wrestlers Alliance, 521 Perkins, $210,000
Lendell Prior, 106 N. Fifth St., $0
Woodforest Bank, 110 S. Davidson Ave., $2,000
Hanaghan and McGovern, 212 S. 22nd St., $1,393
Terry Hammonds Sr., 824 Paqce, $0
Murphysboro
Daysi Cruz, 104 Lee Lane, $1,000
Dennis and Karla Karnes, 2104 McCord St., $2,500
Tara Mason, 1110 Locust St., $2,000
Sparta Hotel Inc., 120 Muddy Monster Road, $6,267,500
Carolina Clover, 408 S. 17th St., $125
