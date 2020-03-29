Southern Business: Building permits
0 comments

Southern Business: Building permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale

Duane Cole, B-Dry Basement Systems, 1212 W. Carter St., $9,969

Charles Korando, 2606 W. Kent Drive, $35,000

Laura Estrada, 1206 N. Wall St., $7,000

SIH, 1241 E. Main St., $3,047,038

Fager McGee Construction, 201 E. Main St., $155,000  

Marion

Dennis Hulsey, 405 E. Dennison St., $2,500

Thomas Witzke, 1803 Reveille Road, $26,600

Michael Bradley, 2202 Kingspointe, $290,000

Bradley Brothers Homes, LLC, 1801 Wolff Drive, $135,000 

Metropolis

Deva Mansfield, 509 W. 11th, $60,000

Amanda Smith, 2013 Hillcrest, $3,500

TLSJ Properties, LLC, 312 E. Seventh St., $50

Crocket Howard Properties, LLC, 706 Market St., $125,000

Charles Denson, 1100 Butler, $50

A-1 Automotive Repair, 721 Ferry St., $135,000  

Mount Vernon

First Financial Bank, 117-119 N. Ninth St., $0

City of Mount Vernon Post Office, 301 S. 10th St., $895,000

Chris Gehrig, 1234-1/2 North 10th St., $0

John and Pam Lewis, 3500-306 Victoria Ave., $50,000

David and Sarah Corbett, 13783 E. Greens Road, $16,000

Independent Wrestlers Alliance, 521 Perkins, $210,000

Lendell Prior, 106 N. Fifth St., $0

Woodforest Bank, 110 S. Davidson Ave., $2,000

Hanaghan and McGovern, 212 S. 22nd St., $1,393

Terry Hammonds Sr., 824 Paqce, $0   

Murphysboro

Daysi Cruz, 104 Lee Lane, $1,000

Dennis and Karla Karnes, 2104 McCord St., $2,500

Tara Mason, 1110 Locust St., $2,000

Sparta Hotel Inc., 120 Muddy Monster Road, $6,267,500

Carolina Clover, 408 S. 17th St., $125

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News