Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale
William Patterson, 2104 W. Partridge Lane, $130,000
Spirit Energy, LLC, 315 E. Walnut St., $22,500
Siteman Revocable Trust, 1901 S. Illinois Ave., $22,500
Mathew Bazzoli, 1407 Bobette Lane, $43,000
Paul Hinze, 1500 Mary Nell's Lane, $33,000
Gill Law Firm, 239 S. Lewis Lane, $9,615
RK Builders, 1025 E. Main, $457,756
Estrella Godinez, 1500 Neal Lane, $5,000
Marion
Tom and Rose Fields, 1001 E. Boulevard St., $700
Jeff Castellano, 1711 Castleerry Drive, $150,000
David Stolberg, 2800 W. DeYoung St., $750,000
David Emery, 1003 Hillcrest Drive, $2,500
Cindy Craig, 1547 Maureen Drive, $5,420
Van Carr, 706 N. Logan St., $130,000
Brad Maple, 905 N. Granite St., $1,100
Doug Bradley, 2702 17th St., $400
Kenneth Lindsey, 515 E. College St., $1,500
Metropolis
James Gower, 14 Hilanoa, $9,500
Angela Price, 1010 Girard, $4,000
Cody Shelton, 107 W. 12th St., $3,500
Mount Vernon
Mach 1, 1409 S. 42nd St., $445,309
Showcase Steakhouse, 333 Potomac Blvd., $4,500
Wheeler Office, 800 Broadway, $3,500
Travis and Salina Cole, 15008 N. Loyola Lane, $22,500
HHM Enterprise, LLC, 13 industrial Drive, $49,910
YMCA, 2424 Broadway, $250,000
Luke Likens, 227-231 Walnut St., $0
Paul and Darla Lorenz, 706 N. 18th St., $0
Jonathon Younger, 1102 S. 26th St., $0
Tropical Snow, 915 Cleveland, $19,000
Erb Equipment, Illinois 148, $8,500
Jung Warehouse, 2620 Industrial Drive, $5,900,000
Murphysboro
George and Verna Wood, 526 Murphy St., $12,000
Murphysboro Park District, 407 N. 20th St., $29,500
Harold Fite, 1116 N. 20th St., $1,000
Linda Bihary, 240 S. 14th St., $60
November Davidson, 2029 Walnut St., $1,000
SJ Properties, LLC, 1340 Walnut St., $10,000
SJ Properties, LLC, 1340 Walnut St., $20,000
Joni Sisky, 2140 Hortense, $1,800
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.