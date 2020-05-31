Southern Business: Building permits
Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale

William Patterson, 2104 W. Partridge Lane, $130,000

Spirit Energy, LLC, 315 E. Walnut St., $22,500

Siteman Revocable Trust, 1901 S. Illinois Ave., $22,500

Mathew Bazzoli, 1407 Bobette Lane, $43,000

Paul Hinze, 1500 Mary Nell's Lane, $33,000

Gill Law Firm, 239 S. Lewis Lane, $9,615

RK Builders, 1025 E. Main, $457,756

Estrella Godinez, 1500 Neal Lane, $5,000

 

Marion

Tom and Rose Fields, 1001 E. Boulevard St., $700

Jeff Castellano, 1711 Castleerry Drive, $150,000

David Stolberg, 2800 W. DeYoung St., $750,000

David Emery, 1003 Hillcrest Drive, $2,500

Cindy Craig, 1547 Maureen Drive, $5,420

Van Carr, 706 N. Logan St., $130,000

Brad Maple, 905 N. Granite St., $1,100

Doug Bradley, 2702 17th St., $400

Kenneth Lindsey, 515 E. College St., $1,500

Metropolis

James Gower, 14 Hilanoa, $9,500

Angela Price, 1010 Girard, $4,000

Cody Shelton, 107 W. 12th St., $3,500

Mount Vernon

Mach 1, 1409 S. 42nd St., $445,309

Showcase Steakhouse, 333 Potomac Blvd., $4,500

Wheeler Office, 800 Broadway, $3,500

Travis and Salina Cole, 15008 N. Loyola Lane, $22,500

HHM Enterprise, LLC, 13 industrial Drive, $49,910

YMCA, 2424 Broadway, $250,000

Luke Likens, 227-231 Walnut St., $0

Paul and Darla Lorenz, 706 N. 18th St., $0

Jonathon Younger, 1102 S. 26th St., $0

Tropical Snow, 915 Cleveland, $19,000

Erb Equipment, Illinois 148, $8,500

Jung Warehouse, 2620 Industrial Drive, $5,900,000

Murphysboro

George and Verna Wood, 526 Murphy St., $12,000

Murphysboro Park District, 407 N. 20th St., $29,500

Harold Fite, 1116 N. 20th St., $1,000

Linda Bihary, 240 S. 14th St., $60

November Davidson, 2029 Walnut St., $1,000

SJ Properties, LLC, 1340 Walnut St., $10,000

SJ Properties, LLC, 1340 Walnut St., $20,000

Joni Sisky, 2140 Hortense, $1,800

