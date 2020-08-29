 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Building permits
Carbondale

Rosalie Johnson, 1199 Morningside Drive, $5,000

Wes Gibson, 12 Pine Lake Drive, $20,000

Wardell Drake, 703 S. Sycamore St., $66,000

Gary May, 1020 N. Oakland Ave., $5,631

Ninkasi Investment LLC, 516 S. Illinois Ave., $5,000

RD Management LLC, 2500 E. Walnut St., $34,705

Marion

John Shoot, 803 E. Thompson St., $20,000

Laura Chairez, 2406 Williamson County Pakway, $10,000

Banterra Bank, 1704 W. DeYoiung St., $75,000 

Joe Dean & Marilyn Stritzel, 1709 E. Main St., $25,000

Michael and Tracy Bradley, 2006 Dew Drop Drive, $270,000

Thomas Bonds, 414 Bainbridge Road, $24,000

Lowell and Michelle Anderson, 327 S. Fourth St., $6,300

David Fisher, 1115 N. Monroe St., $20,000

JDK Development, 1205 Dew Drop Drive, $150,000

JDK Development, 1302 Dew Drop Drive, $150,000

Tim Mieldezis, 1103 Folgers St., $230,000

Metropolis

Robert Little, 1113 E. Third St., $1,500

Jimmie Martin, 712 Ophia St., $1,200

George Yates, 55 Jon St., $5,500

Rhonda Jones, 203 Baker St., $7,500

Mount Vernon

Thrive, 800 S. 45th St., $47,161

Subway (Mach 1), 1409-B S. 42nd St., $250,000

Geoff & Lea Mooney, 424 Marteeny, $600

Terry Hammons, 824 Pace Ave., $120,136

Patton and Jonah Prince, 1904 S. Ninth St., $98,000

Josh & Jennifer Kunce, 2409 Broadway, $3,400

Walmart, 110 Davidson Drive, $35,700

Lisa Weems, 1702 S. 13th St., $850

William and Carla Bauer, 13928 N. Dartmouth Lane, $32,000

Shanda Boling-Taylor, 1708 Perkins Ave., $5,270

Joe's Pizza, 819 Jordan St., $85,000

Isabel Elion, 413 S. 17th St., $400

The Medicine Shoppe, 2339 Broadway, $150,000

Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $12,000

Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $0

Fast Truck and Trailer LLC, 13160 Liebengood Lane, $45,000

RPM Truck Repair, 1100 S. 45th St., $300

Eric and Monique Stuckey, 1313 Wilshire Drive, $8,110

Independent Wrestler's Alliance, 521 Perkins Ave., $1,976

Murphysboro

Hannah Carlock, 2022 Hortense, $1,000

Keith Klaine, 410 S. 23rd St., $40,000

Clarence Sherman, 907 N. 22nd St., $4,000

Joshua Crouch, 442 N. 16th St., $6,500

Emily Crawford, 101 Lee Lane, $8,150

Blaine Ensor, 1515 Oak St., $2,000

Amanda Korando, 217 S. 20th St., $1,000

G & G Land Trust, 1000 Hanson St., $14,500

Jan Leuking, 1001 Steven Lane, $40,000

Patricia Yates, 1903 Edith St., $13,806

Idea Creative Marketing, 1214 Walnut St., $191,450

Curt Reed, 2103 Division, $6,900

