Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale
Rosalie Johnson, 1199 Morningside Drive, $5,000
Wes Gibson, 12 Pine Lake Drive, $20,000
Wardell Drake, 703 S. Sycamore St., $66,000
Gary May, 1020 N. Oakland Ave., $5,631
Ninkasi Investment LLC, 516 S. Illinois Ave., $5,000
RD Management LLC, 2500 E. Walnut St., $34,705
Marion
John Shoot, 803 E. Thompson St., $20,000
Laura Chairez, 2406 Williamson County Pakway, $10,000
Banterra Bank, 1704 W. DeYoiung St., $75,000
Joe Dean & Marilyn Stritzel, 1709 E. Main St., $25,000
Michael and Tracy Bradley, 2006 Dew Drop Drive, $270,000
Thomas Bonds, 414 Bainbridge Road, $24,000
Lowell and Michelle Anderson, 327 S. Fourth St., $6,300
David Fisher, 1115 N. Monroe St., $20,000
JDK Development, 1205 Dew Drop Drive, $150,000
JDK Development, 1302 Dew Drop Drive, $150,000
Tim Mieldezis, 1103 Folgers St., $230,000
Metropolis
Robert Little, 1113 E. Third St., $1,500
Jimmie Martin, 712 Ophia St., $1,200
George Yates, 55 Jon St., $5,500
Rhonda Jones, 203 Baker St., $7,500
Mount Vernon
Thrive, 800 S. 45th St., $47,161
Subway (Mach 1), 1409-B S. 42nd St., $250,000
Geoff & Lea Mooney, 424 Marteeny, $600
Terry Hammons, 824 Pace Ave., $120,136
Patton and Jonah Prince, 1904 S. Ninth St., $98,000
Josh & Jennifer Kunce, 2409 Broadway, $3,400
Walmart, 110 Davidson Drive, $35,700
Lisa Weems, 1702 S. 13th St., $850
William and Carla Bauer, 13928 N. Dartmouth Lane, $32,000
Shanda Boling-Taylor, 1708 Perkins Ave., $5,270
Joe's Pizza, 819 Jordan St., $85,000
Isabel Elion, 413 S. 17th St., $400
The Medicine Shoppe, 2339 Broadway, $150,000
Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $12,000
Roger and Bobbie Sanders, 11 Westwood Drive, $0
Fast Truck and Trailer LLC, 13160 Liebengood Lane, $45,000
RPM Truck Repair, 1100 S. 45th St., $300
Eric and Monique Stuckey, 1313 Wilshire Drive, $8,110
Independent Wrestler's Alliance, 521 Perkins Ave., $1,976
Murphysboro
Hannah Carlock, 2022 Hortense, $1,000
Keith Klaine, 410 S. 23rd St., $40,000
Clarence Sherman, 907 N. 22nd St., $4,000
Joshua Crouch, 442 N. 16th St., $6,500
Emily Crawford, 101 Lee Lane, $8,150
Blaine Ensor, 1515 Oak St., $2,000
Amanda Korando, 217 S. 20th St., $1,000
G & G Land Trust, 1000 Hanson St., $14,500
Jan Leuking, 1001 Steven Lane, $40,000
Patricia Yates, 1903 Edith St., $13,806
Idea Creative Marketing, 1214 Walnut St., $191,450
Curt Reed, 2103 Division, $6,900
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.