Southern Business: Building permits
Southern Business: Building permits

Marion

Marion Campground & RV Park, 119 N. 7th St., $7,000

Walmart-Claire's, 2802 E. Outer Drive, $46,600

Greater Egypt, 153 Sioux Drive, $1,569,000

William Prowell, 1610 Peabody, $4,000

Jeff Mayer, 1308 Scottsboro Road, $46,500

Ashley Farthing, 1403 Dew Drop Drive, $159,650

O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, 200 S. Court St, $575,000

Love's Travel Stop, 1900 The Hill Ave., $2,789,691

Metropolis

Sullys Billards, 318 Scott, $1,000

Sullys Billiards, 318 Scott, $1,000

Shawnee Mass Transit, 5337 Industrial Park Drive, $750,000

Mount Vernon

The Medicine Shoppe, 2339 Broadway, $175,000

Randy and Shannon Phillips, 13620 E. Morton Road, $252,000

Meghan Hicks, 1313 S. 12th St., $0

Dollar General, 2629 Broadway, $100,000

Ameren, 1501 S. 42nd St. $19,000

Addison and Patty Sharpe, 15549 N. Illinois 37, $20,000

Murphysboro

There were no building permits for the Month of March in Murphysboro.

