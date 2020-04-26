Southern Business: Building permits

Marion
Marion Campground & RV Park, 119 N. 7th St., $7,000
Walmart-Claire's, 2802 E. Outer Drive, $46,600
Greater Egypt, 153 Sioux Drive, $1,569,000
William Prowell, 1610 Peabody, $4,000
Jeff Mayer, 1308 Scottsboro Road, $46,500
Ashley Farthing, 1403 Dew Drop Drive, $159,650
O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, 200 S. Court St, $575,000
Love's Travel Stop, 1900 The Hill Ave., $2,789,691
Metropolis
Sullys Billards, 318 Scott, $1,000
Shawnee Mass Transit, 5337 Industrial Park Drive, $750,000
Mount Vernon
The Medicine Shoppe, 2339 Broadway, $175,000
Randy and Shannon Phillips, 13620 E. Morton Road, $252,000
Meghan Hicks, 1313 S. 12th St., $0
Dollar General, 2629 Broadway, $100,000
Ameren, 1501 S. 42nd St. $19,000
Addison and Patty Sharpe, 15549 N. Illinois 37, $20,000
Murphysboro
There were no building permits for the Month of March in Murphysboro.
