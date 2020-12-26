 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Building permits
Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale

Brandon Edwards, 932 S. Giant City Road, $1,000

Estrella Godines, 250 Kelly Rae Lane, $25,000

El Paisano Restaurant, 1925 W. Main St., $150,000

Metropolis

Wesley Brooks, 410 W. Eighth St., $0

Bobby Brenningmeyer, 715 E. Seventh St., $0

Anchor Sign Inc., 1201 E. Fifth St., C, $12,500

Terry West, 705 Catherine St., $3,500

Michael Hausman, 1001 Metropolis St., $12,500

Mount Vernon

Chris Michel, 1205 Shawnee, $0

Outdoor Power, 605 S. 10th St., 440,000

World Finance, 610 S. 42nd St., $3,792

Frank Sanders, 621 Perkins Ave., $1,000

Horsecreek Investmnets, LLC, 1114 Harrison St., $5,000

Rolland Mays, 719 S. 15th St., $2,000

Walgreens, 3001 Broadway, $120,000

Jefferson County Health Dept., 4102 S. Water Tower Place, $464,500

VA Medical Clinic, 4000 S. Water Tower Place, $2,000,000

Ideal Recovery Inc., 5115 Luke Terrace NE, $130,000

Murphysboro

Keith Subheimer, 2115 Walnut St., $18,220

John Phelps, 2316 Borgsmiller, $7827

Guy Strong, 9 Wolf Hill Road, $50,000

Tom Bridges, 905 S. 17th St., $49,262.50

Maria Alonso, 1802 Elm St., $2,400

William and Leah Brown, 1911 Spruce St., $1,000

