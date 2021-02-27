Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale
Murden/Bramlet, 213 N. Tower Road, $16,866
Cynthia Jones, 1304 W. Chautauqua, $50,000
Budslick Management, 1707 W. Main St., $19,500
Marion
Anthony Franks, 1711 Smith Ave., $200,000
Legence Bank, 1702 W. Blvd., $245,000
Enrico Castellano, 1606 N. Garfield St., $160,000
Enrico Castellano, 1604 N. Garfield St., $160,000
IL Carricot LLC, 2406 Williamson County Parkway, $186,600
Marion Heights Inc., 2800 W. Deyoung St., $750,000
Robin and Gary Hastings, 1705 Winchester, $7,100
MJC Associates Inc., 602 N. Court St., $43,000
Libertad Devolpment, Todd Beaver, 1114 Glory Lane, $250,000
Marion Center Project LLC, 3000 W. Deyoung, $0
RCSZ Properties LLC, 1535 Sioux Drive, $0
Michael and Tracy Bradley, 2002 Dew Drop Drive, $320,000
Marci Tarlton, 2007 Dew Drop Drive, $150,000
Enrico and Stephanie Castellano, 1014 W. Central St., $100,000
Target Corporation, 3000 W. Deyoung, $0
Metropolis
Daryll Neill, 1605 Scott St., $8,500
Virginia Bryant, 15 Hilanoa Drive, $4,800
Steve and Lisa Johnston, 1501 Butler St., $19,500
Ann Jackson, 721 E. Second St., $2,800
SIGNCO, 1203 W. 10th St., $15,000
Mount Vernon
Independent Wrestlers Alliance, 521 Perkins Ave., $1,750
Sabra England, 2114 Logan St., $46,671
Jefferson Fire Protection District, 921 Wescott, $0
Tri-County Electric, 53 Crownview, $0
Olean reeves Attorneys 1015 Broadway, $1,100
Murphysboro
Wesley Will, 519 N. Ninth St., $5,000
Vanessa Bravo, 2124 Herbert St., $4,000
Angela D. Fraser, 234 N. Ninth St., $700
Victory Church, 414 N. Second St., $69,000