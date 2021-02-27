 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Building permits
Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale

Murden/Bramlet, 213 N. Tower Road, $16,866

Cynthia Jones, 1304 W. Chautauqua, $50,000

Budslick Management, 1707 W. Main St., $19,500

Marion

Anthony Franks, 1711 Smith Ave., $200,000

Legence Bank, 1702 W. Blvd., $245,000

Enrico Castellano, 1606 N. Garfield St., $160,000

Enrico Castellano, 1604 N. Garfield St., $160,000 

IL Carricot LLC, 2406 Williamson County Parkway, $186,600

Marion Heights Inc., 2800 W. Deyoung St., $750,000

Robin and Gary Hastings, 1705 Winchester, $7,100

MJC Associates Inc., 602 N. Court St., $43,000

Libertad Devolpment, Todd Beaver, 1114 Glory Lane, $250,000

Marion Center Project LLC, 3000 W. Deyoung, $0

RCSZ Properties LLC, 1535 Sioux Drive, $0

Michael and Tracy Bradley, 2002 Dew Drop Drive, $320,000

Marci Tarlton, 2007 Dew Drop Drive, $150,000

Enrico and Stephanie Castellano, 1014 W. Central St., $100,000

Target Corporation, 3000 W. Deyoung, $0

Metropolis

Daryll Neill, 1605 Scott St., $8,500

Virginia Bryant, 15 Hilanoa Drive, $4,800

Steve and Lisa Johnston, 1501 Butler St., $19,500

Ann Jackson, 721 E. Second St., $2,800

SIGNCO, 1203 W. 10th St., $15,000

Mount Vernon

Independent Wrestlers Alliance, 521 Perkins Ave., $1,750

Sabra England, 2114 Logan St., $46,671

Jefferson Fire Protection District, 921 Wescott, $0

Tri-County Electric, 53 Crownview, $0

Olean reeves Attorneys 1015 Broadway, $1,100

Murphysboro

Wesley Will, 519 N. Ninth St., $5,000

Vanessa Bravo, 2124 Herbert St., $4,000

Angela D. Fraser, 234 N. Ninth St., $700

Victory Church, 414 N. Second St., $69,000

