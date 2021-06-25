 Skip to main content
Southern Business: Building permits
Carbondale

David and Anita Presley, 921 N Marion St., $30,000

CW Thomas, 1035 W Willow St., $5,000

Burke Cawthon, 218 James and Thelma Walker Ave., $15,984

EA Knight Construction, 608 E Eastgate St., $25,000

Quattro Development, 1275 E Main St., $1,008,000

Marion

Shane Walker, 726 N. Harper St., $13,000

Marion Mobile Home Village MHP, 606 Polk Ave., $9,515

Edward and Tamera Patterson, 807 W. Cherry St., $47,000

Raymond H. and Christy A. Long, 1402 Matthew Lane, $0

Jerry Dale King, 1700 W. Copeland St., $0

Marion Antique Mall, 503 N. Madison St., $0 

Metropolis

Massac Materials, 1108 Catherine St., $1,200

Massac Materials, 1707 Filmore St., $5,800

Ty Copley, 311 W. 19th St., $1,000

Mount Vernon

Henry Foulks, 305 N. Fourth St., $0

Henry Foulks, 502 N. Sixth St., $0

Huck's, 1801 S. 10th St., $65,500

Acro Blue, 1 E. Crownview, $56

Logan Street Baptist Church, 800 N. 42nd St., $52,775

First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main St., $20,000

Lincolnshire Dental, 4214 Lincolnshire Drive, $27,000

Vickie Newcomb, 820 N. Seventh St., $0

Norma Jean Youngblood, 1101, Oakland Ave., $0

CIS Communication / J & V. Harris, 10331 E. Savanna Roda, $30,000

Joe Gliosci, 3680 Ridge Crest Drive, $75,000 

Murphysboro

Chad and Stephanie Hanson, 1416 Walnut St., $137,469

Rebecca Applegate, 2027 Jackson St., $2,500

Adam Cripps, 231 S. 18th St., $2,000

Russell Martie, 400 Fiddler Ridge, $30,000

