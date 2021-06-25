Southern Business: Building permits

Carbondale
David and Anita Presley, 921 N Marion St., $30,000
CW Thomas, 1035 W Willow St., $5,000
Burke Cawthon, 218 James and Thelma Walker Ave., $15,984
EA Knight Construction, 608 E Eastgate St., $25,000
Quattro Development, 1275 E Main St., $1,008,000
Marion
Shane Walker, 726 N. Harper St., $13,000
Marion Mobile Home Village MHP, 606 Polk Ave., $9,515
Edward and Tamera Patterson, 807 W. Cherry St., $47,000
Raymond H. and Christy A. Long, 1402 Matthew Lane, $0
Jerry Dale King, 1700 W. Copeland St., $0
Marion Antique Mall, 503 N. Madison St., $0
Metropolis
Massac Materials, 1108 Catherine St., $1,200
Massac Materials, 1707 Filmore St., $5,800
Ty Copley, 311 W. 19th St., $1,000
Mount Vernon
Henry Foulks, 305 N. Fourth St., $0
Henry Foulks, 502 N. Sixth St., $0
Huck's, 1801 S. 10th St., $65,500
Acro Blue, 1 E. Crownview, $56
Logan Street Baptist Church, 800 N. 42nd St., $52,775
First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main St., $20,000
Lincolnshire Dental, 4214 Lincolnshire Drive, $27,000
Vickie Newcomb, 820 N. Seventh St., $0
Norma Jean Youngblood, 1101, Oakland Ave., $0
CIS Communication / J & V. Harris, 10331 E. Savanna Roda, $30,000
Joe Gliosci, 3680 Ridge Crest Drive, $75,000
Murphysboro
Chad and Stephanie Hanson, 1416 Walnut St., $137,469
Rebecca Applegate, 2027 Jackson St., $2,500
Adam Cripps, 231 S. 18th St., $2,000
Russell Martie, 400 Fiddler Ridge, $30,000