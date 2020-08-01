Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday in the first restart game for both teams.
Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip). Murray ranks second on the team with 18.8 points per game.
Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect forr the U.S. military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said "Equality."
Denver led 57-56 at halftime, but Miami outscored the Nuggets 38-22 in the third quarter to lead 94-79 heading into the fourth.
Butler scored and was fouled on a layup with just under 10 minutes remaining, and his free throw put the Heat up by 20.
THUNDER 109, JAZZ 94: At Lake Buena Vista, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 and Oklahoma City rolled past Utah on Saturday in their first game of the restart.
Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points and the Thunder shot 53 percent from the field.
Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39 percent from the field and was just 8 of 31 on 3-pointers.
