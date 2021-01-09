Butler scores 28, No. 2 Baylor 11-0 after 67-49 win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with a victory over TCU on Saturday, when the Bears got another another double-digit win even after trailing at halftime for the first time this season.
MaCio Teague added 12 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12).
Mike Miles had 15 of his 17 points by halftime for the Horned Frogs (9-4, 2-3), who led at halftime only because of the freshman's highlight buzzer-beating 3-pointer from about 65 feet that made it 28-27.
RJ Nembhard had 14 points and Kevin Samuel had 11 rebounds for TCU, which played consecutive home games against Top 10 opponents for the first time in school history. No. 6 Kansas beat the Frogs 93-64 last Tuesday.
Baylor scored the first seven points after halftime to go ahead for good. Mitchell made a short baseline floater on the first shot.
Butler, the preseason AP All-America guard, rebounded from a season-low eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in Baylor's 76-61 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday night. He was 11 of 17 from the field against TCU, with all four of his 3-pointers coming after halftime.
TCU was within 45-42 midway through the second half after Nembhard's second 3-pointer in just over a minute. But Baylor then scored eight in a row, including a 3 by Butler, and led by at least nine the rest of the game.
(4) TEXAS 72, (14) WEST VIRGINIA 70: At Morgantown, West Virginia, three years to the day since Andrew Jones had been diagnosed with leukemia, the junior guard put his latest stamp on what is turning into a special season for the Longhorns.
(6) KANSAS 63, OKLAHOMA 59: At Lawrence, Kansas, David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks edged short-handed Oklahoma.
(7) CREIGHTON 97, ST. JOHN'S 79: At Omaha, Nebraska, Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and seventh-ranked Creighton pulled away early in a victory over St. John's.
(9) TENNESSEE 68, TEXAS A&M 54: At College Station, Texas (AP) — Sophomore guard Santiago Vescov scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 9 Tennessee beat Texas A&M.
(17) OHO STATE 79, (15) RUTGERS 68: At Piscataway, New Jersey, Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Justice Sueing addded 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat Rutgers.
(18) TEXAS TECH 91, IOWA STATE 64: At Ames, Iowa, Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as No. 18 Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State 91-64 Saturday.
(21) DUKE 79, WAKE FOREST 68: At Durham, North Carolina, Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols.
(22) VIRGINIA 61, BOSTON COLLEGE 49: At Boston, Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds as No. 22 Virginia survived almost nine minutes in the first half without scoring to beat Boston College.
Women's Top 25
(3) UCONN 87, PROVIDENCE 50: Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence to give coach Geno Auriemma his 1,098th win. That ties the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history behind Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer (1,104).
WEST VIRGINIA 92, (17) TEXAS 58: at Morgantown, West Virginia, Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and West Virginia routed No. 17 Texas, snapping the Longhorns' five-game win streak.
(18) SOUTH FLORIDA 80, HOUSTON 51: At Tampa, Florida, Maria Alvarez scored a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers and Bethy Mununga scored 12 with 14 rebounds and No. 18-ranked South Florida blitzed Houston after intermission on the way to a win.
(21) GONZAGA 75, PORTLAND 43: At Spokane, Washington, senior Jenn Wirth scored 21 points, twin sister LeeAnne added 12 and No. 21 Gonzaga rolled to a win over Portland.
(22) NORTHWESTERN 77, IOWA 67: At Evanston, Illinois, Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa.