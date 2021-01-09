Butler scores 28, No. 2 Baylor 11-0 after 67-49 win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with a victory over TCU on Saturday, when the Bears got another another double-digit win even after trailing at halftime for the first time this season.

MaCio Teague added 12 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12).

Mike Miles had 15 of his 17 points by halftime for the Horned Frogs (9-4, 2-3), who led at halftime only because of the freshman's highlight buzzer-beating 3-pointer from about 65 feet that made it 28-27.

RJ Nembhard had 14 points and Kevin Samuel had 11 rebounds for TCU, which played consecutive home games against Top 10 opponents for the first time in school history. No. 6 Kansas beat the Frogs 93-64 last Tuesday.

Baylor scored the first seven points after halftime to go ahead for good. Mitchell made a short baseline floater on the first shot.

Butler, the preseason AP All-America guard, rebounded from a season-low eight points on 2-of-8 shooting in Baylor's 76-61 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday night. He was 11 of 17 from the field against TCU, with all four of his 3-pointers coming after halftime.