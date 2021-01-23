Butler's 22 lead No. 2 Baylor past Oklahoma State 81-66

STILLWATER, Okla. — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 2 Baylor rallied from a halftime deficit to beat undermanned Oklahoma State 81-66 on Saturday.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference's leading scorer, did not play because of COVID-19 protocols. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out, leaving the team with eight players available.

The Cowboys still pushed the Bears, leading in the early minutes of the second half before Baylor took control. The Bears shot 53% after the break.

Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points and Davion Mitchell had eight points and nine assists for Baylor (14-0, 7-0).

Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-4, 3-4).

A 3-pointer by Bryce Williams put the Cowboys up 26-20, and another 3 by Williams minutes later pushed Oklahoma State's lead to 34-25.

The Cowboys, paced by Boone's 11 points, led 36-32 at the half. Oklahoma State outrebounded Baylor 23-12 before the break.

Three consecutive 3s by Butler in a 75-second span put the Bears up 63-51, and they controlled the game from there.