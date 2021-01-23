Butler's 22 lead No. 2 Baylor past Oklahoma State 81-66

STILLWATER, Okla. — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 2 Baylor rallied from a halftime deficit to beat undermanned Oklahoma State 81-66 on Saturday.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the Big 12 Conference's leading scorer, did not play because of COVID-19 protocols. Key reserve Rondel Walker also sat out, leaving the team with eight players available.
The Cowboys still pushed the Bears, leading in the early minutes of the second half before Baylor took control. The Bears shot 53% after the break.
Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points and Davion Mitchell had eight points and nine assists for Baylor (14-0, 7-0).
Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-4, 3-4).
A 3-pointer by Bryce Williams put the Cowboys up 26-20, and another 3 by Williams minutes later pushed Oklahoma State's lead to 34-25.
The Cowboys, paced by Boone's 11 points, led 36-32 at the half. Oklahoma State outrebounded Baylor 23-12 before the break.
Three consecutive 3s by Butler in a 75-second span put the Bears up 63-51, and they controlled the game from there.
(3) VILLANOVA 71, PROVIDENCE 56: At Villanova, Pennsylvania, Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore scored 15 points apiece, and No. 3 Villanova used a dominating final 20 minutes to defeat Providence.
(8) HOUSTON, TEMPLE 51: At Philadelphia, Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and No. 8 Houston rolled to its sixth consecutive victory over Temple.
OKLAHOMA 75, (9) KANSAS 68: At Norman, Oklahoma, De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Oklahoma beat No. 9 Kansas for its second victory this month over a top-10 opponent.
(15) OHIO STATE 74, (10) WISCONSIN 62: At Madison, Wisconsin, E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State never trailed in a victory over No. 10 Wisconsin that continued the Buckeyes’ recent road mastery of ranked opponents.
(11) CREIGHTON 74, (23) CONNECTICUT 66: At Omaha, Nebraska, Creighton's Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and the 11th-ranked Bluejays broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat No. 23 Connecticut.
(14) WEST VIRGINIA 69, KANSAS STATE 47: At Manhattan, Kansas, Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas Statein the Mountaineers' first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols..
SYRACUSE 78, (16) VIRGINIA 60: At Syracuse, New York, normally a team that lives and dies beyond the arc, Syracuse showed it can play an inside game, too. The Orange, in need of a quality win, beat a ranked team for the first time in a year, dominating No. 16 Virginia Tech.
MARYLAND 63, (17) MINNESOTA 49: At Minneapolis, Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals to help Maryland deliver another road upset of a ranked Big Ten opponent, a wire-to-wire victory over No. 17 Minnesota.
(18) ALABAMA 81, MISSISSIPPI STATE 73: At Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Herbert Jones had 17 points and seven assists to help No. 18 Alabama keep its winning streak going with an 81-73 victory over Mississippi State.
FLORIDA STATE 80, (20) CLEMSON 61: At Tallahassee, Florida, Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Florida State pulled away early in a rout of No. 20 Clemson.
STANFORD 73, UCLA 72: At Santa Cruz, California, Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford over No. 24 UCLA, ending the Bruins’ unbeaten streak in the Pac-12.
Women's Top 25
(3) CONNECTICUT 72, GEORGETOWN 41: At Storrs, Connecticut, Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Connecticut to a rout over an overmatched Georgetown team.
TEXAS 70, (24) IOWA STATE 59: At Ames, Iowa, Charli Collier had 22 points and 19 rebounds, and Texas pulled away in the third quarter and beat No. 24 Iowa State, snapping the Cyclones' four-game winning streak.