Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Edwards Jr., 29, of Carbondale was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 37 year-old John Pruitt of Chicago Monday.
WATERLOO — Three down, one to go.
NORMAL – By the cuticles on their fingernails, SIU held on.
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
ELKVILLE — Neighbors of a house on the corner of Sixth and Board streets in Elkville heard explosions Monday morning just before seeing a neig…
Senior quarterback Reese Billingsley set two school records Friday to lead the Herrin Tigers to a 48-0 win over Massac County in a game cut short due to the mercy rule.
When you hear someone say “he wouldn’t be denied,” they might have had Carterville’s Bryce Smith in mind during the second half Friday night.
Carbondale residents near the 700 block of Lewis Lane were told to “shelter in place” and schools in the area went on “soft lockdown” during what police call “an incident” in the area.
Southern Illinois has some wonderful natural areas that are good places to see fall colors. Places like Giant City State Park, Crab Orchard Na…
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan has made their picks for Week 6 of the high school football season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.