Cairo High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Isaiah Brown
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Bernard and Deborah Brown
College plans: Attend Lincoln College to study sports management.
Queenqweariona 'Queen' Brown
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Gregory and Rashelle Brown
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to study medicine to later enter the medical field.
Malia Jones
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Jamaal and Kimberly Jones
College plans: Attend American Musical and Dramatic Academy College in Los Angeles, California, to study performing arts.
Latayvia Little
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Jasper and Lashauna Cornelius and William Little
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to study criminal justice and psychology.
Mukhtar Sabeha
Hometown: Cairo
Parents: Abdo and Brandi Sabeha
College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to study computer science and game development.
Je'Kairy Thomas
Hometown: Cairo
Parent: Anita Thomas
College plans: Attend Olivet Nazarene University in Borbonnais to complete general studies.
Alana Young
Hometown: Cairo
Parent: Michelle Young
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to complete general studies.