Cairo High School
Cairo High School

Cairo High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Isaiah Brown

Hometown: Cairo

Parents:  Bernard and Deborah Brown

College plans: Attend Lincoln College to study sports management.

Queenqweariona 'Queen' Brown

Hometown: Cairo

Parents:  Gregory and Rashelle Brown

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to study medicine to later enter the medical field.  

Malia Jones

Hometown:  Cairo

Parents:  Jamaal and Kimberly Jones

College plans: Attend American Musical and Dramatic Academy College in Los Angeles, California, to study performing arts. 

Latayvia Little

Hometown:  Cairo

Parents:  Jasper and Lashauna Cornelius and William Little

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to study criminal justice and psychology.

Mukhtar Sabeha

Hometown:  Cairo

Parents:  Abdo and Brandi Sabeha

College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to study computer science and game development.

Je'Kairy Thomas

Hometown:  Cairo

Parent:  Anita Thomas

College plans: Attend Olivet Nazarene University in Borbonnais to complete general studies.

Alana Young

Hometown:  Cairo

Parent:  Michelle Young

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to complete general studies. 

