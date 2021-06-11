Cairo High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Isaiah Brown

Hometown: Cairo

Parents: Bernard and Deborah Brown

College plans: Attend Lincoln College to study sports management.

Queenqweariona 'Queen' Brown

Hometown: Cairo

Parents: Gregory and Rashelle Brown

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to study medicine to later enter the medical field.

Malia Jones

Hometown: Cairo

Parents: Jamaal and Kimberly Jones

College plans: Attend American Musical and Dramatic Academy College in Los Angeles, California, to study performing arts.

Latayvia Little

Hometown: Cairo

Parents: Jasper and Lashauna Cornelius and William Little