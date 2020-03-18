CALENDAR notice all canceled

Due to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order to limit gatherings greater than 50 people, Southern Illinois entertainment events have been canceled or postponed. If you would like to update us about an event that has been postponed, or if you're planning a virtual event you'd like us to list next week, email alee.quick@thesouthern.com.
