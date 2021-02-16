Camara helps Georgia rally to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70

Jaxon Etter helped Georgia narrow the deficit. Etter scored on a layup, sank two free throws following his steal and had a defensive rebound to set up a basket by Garcia, trimming the Tigers' lead to 50-45. Etter added a 3-pointer from the corner, leaving Missouri's lead at two points.

Georgia finally pulled even at 53-all on K.D. Johnson's steal and layup for his first points of the game. P.J. Horne's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the half at 57-55. Kier added another long 3 to extend the lead to five points.

(24) ARKANSAS, FLORIDA 64: At Fayetteville, Arkansas, Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the No. 24 Razorbacks over Florida.

Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games.

Florida (10-6, 6-5) turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby’s lay-up. Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.