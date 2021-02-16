Camara helps Georgia rally to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70

ATHENS, Georgia — Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and Georgia rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70 on Tuesday night.
Missouri (13-6, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) lost its third straight game. It blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half.
Justin Kier led Georgia (13-8, 6-8) with 16 points. The Bulldogs had dropped two in a row, each to ranked teams.
Camara's three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points. Mark Smith and Xavier Pinson had 11 apiece.
Tigers center Jeremiah Tilmon missed his second consecutive game while away from the team following a death in his family. Tilmon averages 12.8 points and ranks fourth in the SEC with 7.8 rebounds per game.
Missouri led 37-33 at halftime despite making only 3 of 15 3-pointers. The Tigers made 6 of 26 for the game. The modest total of first-half 3s included a long jumper by Dru Smith with 31 seconds remaining in the half.
Georgia opened the second half with turnovers on its first three possessions, paving Missouri's path to nine unanswered points. A 3-pointer by Mark Smith capped the run.
The Bulldogs were held without a field goal for almost six minutes after the break before Andrew Garcia's tip-in ended the drought.
Jaxon Etter helped Georgia narrow the deficit. Etter scored on a layup, sank two free throws following his steal and had a defensive rebound to set up a basket by Garcia, trimming the Tigers' lead to 50-45. Etter added a 3-pointer from the corner, leaving Missouri's lead at two points.
Georgia finally pulled even at 53-all on K.D. Johnson's steal and layup for his first points of the game. P.J. Horne's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the half at 57-55. Kier added another long 3 to extend the lead to five points.
(24) ARKANSAS, FLORIDA 64: At Fayetteville, Arkansas, Davonte Davis led four Arkansas players in double figures with 18 points, propelling the No. 24 Razorbacks over Florida.
Arkansas (17-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) entered the Top 25 on Monday for the first time since 2018 and has won seven straight league games.
Florida (10-6, 6-5) turned a 15-point, second-half deficit into a lead with 4:40 left after Tyree Appleby’s lay-up. Davis and Jalen Tate made back-to-back buckets, Justin Smith blocked Anthony Duruji at the rim and Moses Moody made a pair of free throws to push Arkansas back ahead by two possessions with less than 1:30 left.
Arkansas built its big lead mostly in the first half when it shot 52% to Florida’s 31%. Florida was just 3 of 14 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes and trailed at halftime by 10. It was the Gators’ first game in 13 days after matchups against LSU and Texas A&M were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women's Top 25
(11) MICHIGAN 86, MICHIGAN STATE 82: At Ann Arbor, Michigan, Naz Hillmon had 31 points and seven rebounds, Leigha Brown added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, and No. 11 Michigan beat rival Michigan State on Tuesday.
Hillmon and Brown combined for a 7-0 run to give Michigan a 79-69 lead with 3:09 remaining. The duo scored 12 of Michigan's final 14 points despite both playing the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Hillmon scored six points in five fourth-quarter minutes and Brown added six points in seven minutes.
Akienreh Johnson had 11 points and nine rebounds for Michigan (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), which beat Michigan State for the third straight time — its longest streak in the series since 1999-02.
Hillmon made all five of her field goals in the first quarter and scored 12 points to help Michigan lead 22-14. She scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the first half, and finished 12 of 14.