Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead

EDMONTON, Alberta — Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give Vancouver a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.
Horvat took a stretch pass from Quinn Hughes and chipped the puck through Jordan Binnington's legs.
Game 3 of the best-of seven series is Sunday.
St. Louis overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to tie it, with David Perron redirecting in the tying goal with eight seconds left.
With Binnington pulled for the extra attacker, Alex Pietrangelo shot from the point, and Perron redirected it past Jacob Markstrom. It was initially waved off as a high stick, but ruled a goal on review.
Horvat opened the scoring in the first with an end-to-end, short-handed rush. Wheeling and picking up speed in his own faceoff circle, Horvat hit high gear through the neutral zone, blew past Brayden Schenn, turned Jaden Schwartz inside out and fired a wrist shot low past Binnington's blocker.
Horvat also scored twice in the opener and has six goals in the postseason.
Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver, and Markstrom made 34 stops. Ryan O'Reilly and Sammy Blais added goals for the Blues, and Binnington turned back 21 shots.
Pearson made it 2-0 on a power-play midway through the second, and O'Reilly countered on another power play late in the period. Pettersson connected in a power play early in the third, and Blais made it a one-goal game with 10:58 to go.
CANADIENS 5, FLYERS 0: At Toronto, Montreal won this playoff game for its absent coach.
Kirk Muller and the rest of the Canadiens just had to dedicate the Game 2 victory to Claude Julien.
“To Claude, I’m sure you’re listening, this win’s for you,” Muller said.
Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 30 shots and the Canadiens rebounded without Julien to rout Philadelphia and tie the series at a game apiece.
“We have a job and he would expect that as well,” forward Max Domi said. "So we were just trying to stay focused here and get ready to go. And I think we did a great job of that.”
AVALANCHE 3, COYOTES 2: At Edmonton, Alberta, Colorado expected a big push from Arizona after the Coyotes spent most of Game 1 on their heels.
Colorado withstood the early blows, counter punched with a couple of goals and delivered the late knockout shot to take a commanding lead in the series.
Andre Burakovsky scored late in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots and Colorado beat Arizona to take a 2-0 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series.
“I thought today we were a little too distracted as the game went on and kind of reeled it back in after the second period, kind of got back what we needed to do,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “The third wasn't perfect either, but at least we were focused on what we had to do.”
