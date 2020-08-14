Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead

Pearson made it 2-0 on a power-play midway through the second, and O'Reilly countered on another power play late in the period. Pettersson connected in a power play early in the third, and Blais made it a one-goal game with 10:58 to go.

CANADIENS 5, FLYERS 0: At Toronto, Montreal won this playoff game for its absent coach.

Kirk Muller and the rest of the Canadiens just had to dedicate the Game 2 victory to Claude Julien.

“To Claude, I’m sure you’re listening, this win’s for you,” Muller said.

Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 30 shots and the Canadiens rebounded without Julien to rout Philadelphia and tie the series at a game apiece.

“We have a job and he would expect that as well,” forward Max Domi said. "So we were just trying to stay focused here and get ready to go. And I think we did a great job of that.”

AVALANCHE 3, COYOTES 2: At Edmonton, Alberta, Colorado expected a big push from Arizona after the Coyotes spent most of Game 1 on their heels.