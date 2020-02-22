Capitals' Alex Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals

NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Ovechkin became the eight NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington' Capitals' 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
The 34-year-old Ovechkin one-timed a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind Boston's David Pastrnak for the league lead, and came on his second shot on goal of the game.
Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation.
Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).
Ovechkin had not scored in five straight games before getting No. 699 against Montreal on Thursday night. He had 14 goals, including three hat tricks, in his previous seven games before the drought.The Russian forward needed 1,144 games to reach the landmark, second fastest behind Gretzky at 886 games. He moved from 600 goals to 700 in 154 games, the fewest among the eight players to reach the mark.
The first overall pick in the 2004 draft, Ovechkin has 1,270 points since the start of his rookie season in 2005, just ahead of Penguins star Sidney Crosby (1,256) since they both debuted that year.
Despite Ovechkin's climb, Washington lost its fourth straight and fell to 3-7-1 in its past 11 games to remain tied with Pittsburgh atop the Metropolitan Division at 80 points — the Penguins have an edge with a game in hand. Washington hosts Pittsburgh, which lost 5-2 at home to Buffalo, on Sunday.
Damon Severson scored the winning goal for last-place New Jersey with 1:59 left off a cross-ice pass from Nikita Gusev. Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots.
Tom Wilson cut New Jersey's lead to 2-1 late in the second period to set up Ovechkin's tying score. Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.
FLYERS 4, JETS 2: At Philadelphia, Scott Laughton scored two goals Saturday to lead streaking Philadelphia to a victory over Winnipeg.
Sean Couturier and Tyler Pitlick also scored and Justin Braun had three assists for the Flyers, who won their third straight and fourth in the last five to improve to 21-5-4 at home. Philadelphia entered the day third in the Metropolitan Division and five points behind first-place Boston and Pittsburgh.
Laughton had a chance for a hat trick, but he shot just wide of an empty net with about 30 seconds left after the Jets pulled their goalie for an extra attacker.
SABRES 5, PENGUINS 2: At Pittsburgh, Jack Eichel scored twice and Buffalo jumped on Pittsburgh early and held on for the win.
Eichel, Zemgus Girgensons and Sam Reinhart all beat Tristan Jarry during an early three-goal outburst and Connor Hutton turned away 41 shots as the Sabres earned just their second regulation victory in their last 20 meetings with Pittsburgh. Jeff Skinner picked up his first goal since early December with a pretty deflection in the third period and Eichel's second goal of the game and 35th of the season gave Buffalo its fourth win in its last five games.
Evgeni Malkin picked up his 19th and 20th goals for Pittsburgh but couldn't keep the Penguins from getting blown out for the second time in three days. Jarry finished with 21 saves but was under siege in the opening minutes and Pittsburgh never fully recovered. The Penguins have been outscored 9-2 over their last two games after climbing into first place in the Metropolitan Division with a victory over Toronto on Tuesday.