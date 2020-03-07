Capitals strike early, thrash Penguins 5-2

PITTSBURGH — The playoffs are still a month away. It just feels like they've already started for Washington.

Dominant at the start and disciplined at the finish, the Capitals pushed Pittsburgh around on Saturday to give them a little breathing room over their longtime rivals in the crowded race for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Nic Dowd scored early in the first period and again in the third to record the first multi-goal game of his career and Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots as first-place Washington built a 4-0 advantage en route to moving five points ahead of third-place Pittsburgh. Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who held the Penguins in check for long stretches while beating them for the second time in three tries this season.

"I think the win means a lot, but I think the way we played means more," Oshie said. "Obviously, gave up a couple there late. But from the top all the way down, everyone had the same effort tonight."