Capitals strike early, thrash Penguins 5-2

PITTSBURGH — The playoffs are still a month away. It just feels like they've already started for Washington.
Dominant at the start and disciplined at the finish, the Capitals pushed Pittsburgh around on Saturday to give them a little breathing room over their longtime rivals in the crowded race for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
Nic Dowd scored early in the first period and again in the third to record the first multi-goal game of his career and Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots as first-place Washington built a 4-0 advantage en route to moving five points ahead of third-place Pittsburgh. Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who held the Penguins in check for long stretches while beating them for the second time in three tries this season.
"I think the win means a lot, but I think the way we played means more," Oshie said. "Obviously, gave up a couple there late. But from the top all the way down, everyone had the same effort tonight."
Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin failed to record a shot on goal in a regular season game against Pittsburgh for the first time in his long career but it hardly mattered. Dowd beat Matt Murray just 1:52 into the first period for his first goal in two months and added a shorthanded marker 34 seconds into the second to give the Capitals a commanding lead they never came close to squandering.
"It's not like I'm looking to go out there and score goals," Dowd said. "Yeah, it's great, but at the same time, just be responsible and play good defense. That leads to offense like it did tonight."
Two days removed from a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers in which they allowed Mika Zibanejad to score five times, Washington responded by controlling the first 40 minutes then weathering a brief rally late. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored in the third period for Pittsburgh to make it 4-2 before Oshie's 26th of the season with 6:48 to go put it out of reach.
Matt Murray finished with 23 saves for the Penguins but was undone by some sloppy defense in front of him during Washington's three-goal, first-period blitz. Pittsburgh has dropped 7 of 9 to fall a little off the pace in the Metropolitan Division.
PREDATORS 1, STARS 0: At Dallas, Juuse Saros shut out Dallas for the second time in three days, Ryan Ellis gained a measure of revenge with the only goal and Nashville beat the Stars.
Saros made 37 saves after stopping 33 in a 2-0 victory in Nashville on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 11 overall and is 6-0-1 against the Stars.
“The thing that has separated him a lot is his rebound control has been exceptional,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “He’s calm and in position and then he’s really firm.”
Saros credited his teammates.
“It’s a pretty similar game to Thursday," he said. "We played really solid defense, blocked a lot of shots, and everyone was really committed to this game.”
HURRICANES 3, ISLANDERS 2: At Uniondale, New York, Vincent Trocheck scored early in overtime and Carolina ended a four-game losing streak, beating New York.
Trocheck notched his first goal with the Hurricanes on a power play 1:36 into the extra session, sending the Islanders to their sixth loss in a row.
During a scramble in front of the New York net, Trocheck knocked the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss after teammate Andrei Svechnikov appeared to possibly tap the puck off the crossbar with a high stick.
The goal was confirmed after a lengthy review by the officials. It looked as though Svechnikov’s stick was above the crossbar, but the league ruled his stick was below his shoulders and therefore a good goal.
KINGS 7, WILD 3: At Los Angeles, Dustin Brown had three goals and an assist and Los Angeles won their fifth straight game, over the Minnesota Wild.
Blake Lizotte and Trevor Moore scored 53 seconds apart in the second period, Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi added a goal to help the Kings improve to 8-2-1 in their past 11 games. Calvin Petersen made 25 saves for his third straight victory.
Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, Jared Spurgeon and Luke Kunin also scored, and Alex Stalock made 28 saves. The Wild had won six in a row on the road. They missed a chance to reclaim the first wild-card in the Western Conference.