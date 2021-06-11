 Skip to main content
Carbondale Community High School
Carbondale Community High School

Carbondale Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Jack Chen

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Bill and FeiYan Chen

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study chemistry.

Charlie Du

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Zhihua and Xiaolan Du

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Ubana-Champaign to study computer science.

Max Johnson

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Richard and Catherine Johnson

College plans: Attend New York University to major in film and television.

Naomi Love

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Cordy and Leslie Love

College plans: Attend DePaul University in Chicago to study peace, justice and society.

Shreya Patel

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Manny and Mita Patel

College plans: Attend Saint Louis University in Missouri to study health science.

JoEllyn Schafer

Hometown: Carbondale

Parents: Shelby Seegers and Joseph Schafer

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to study in historic preservation.

