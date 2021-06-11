Carbondale Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jack Chen
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Bill and FeiYan Chen
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study chemistry.
Charlie Du
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Zhihua and Xiaolan Du
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Ubana-Champaign to study computer science.
Max Johnson
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Richard and Catherine Johnson
College plans: Attend New York University to major in film and television.
Naomi Love
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Cordy and Leslie Love
College plans: Attend DePaul University in Chicago to study peace, justice and society.
Shreya Patel
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Manny and Mita Patel
College plans: Attend Saint Louis University in Missouri to study health science.
JoEllyn Schafer
Hometown: Carbondale
Parents: Shelby Seegers and Joseph Schafer
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to study in historic preservation.