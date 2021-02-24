Cardinals' Arenado fitting in seamlessly

Nolan Arenado arrived at spring training about a week before the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals' position players, trying to get accustomed to the time change of Florida from his home on the West Coast along with learning his way around his first new team in a dozen years in pro baseball.

Turns out the time change has been every bit the challenge of the new organization.

"I was hurting there for a while," Arenado admitted, "but I'm good now."

The Cardinals hope he can be great.

They were quiet almost the entire offseason, the grand sum of their moves amounting to the re-signing of erstwhile ace Adam Wainwright and a couple smaller transactions. But that all changed in the weeks before camp, when they got into serious talks for what became a three-team deal with the Rockies and Mets to land the star third baseman.

Suddenly, the Cardinals had pulled off one of the biggest acquisitions in baseball, solidifying their lineup with a five-time All-Star and three-time home run champion while making them one of the favorites to win the NL Central.