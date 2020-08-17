You have permission to edit this article.
Cardinals beat Cubs 3-1 in doubleheader opener
MLB

Cardinals beat Cubs 3-1 in doubleheader opener

  • Updated
Cardinals Cubs Baseball

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler (25) celebrates in the dugout after his home run in the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against Chicago on Monday in Chicago. 

 AP

CHICAGO — Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in the opener of an unusual five-game series between the NL Central rivals.

The game was tied at 1 when St. Louis loaded the bases with none out in the seventh against Kyle Hendricks. After Dylan Carlson bounced into a forceout at home, Hendricks (3-2) was replaced by Rowan Wick.

Miller then hit a liner toward the gap in left-center. Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made a leaping try, but it landed out of his reach on the warning track. Tyler O'Neill and Matt Carpenter scored before Carlson was thrown out at the plate.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the doubleheader opener. Andrew Miller got three outs for his second save.

St. Louis improved to 3-1 since it returned Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak derailed their season, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization. The Cardinals were supposed to host the Cubs from Aug. 7-9, but that series was postponed — leading to the five-game set that includes two doubleheaders and two "home" games for St. Louis at Wrigley Field.

Ian Happ homered for Chicago in its fourth straight loss. Hendricks was charged with three runs and three hits.

Kwang Hyun Kim pitched 3 2/3 innings of three-hit ball in his first start for St. Louis. He signed an $8 million, two-year contract with the Cards in December.

Hendricks retired his first seven batters before Dexter Fowler hit a drive to right in the third for his second homer.

The Cubs wasted a prime scoring opportunity when Happ struck out on three pitches and David Bote grounded out in the first, leaving the bases loaded. But Happ bounced back with a leadoff drive to left in the fourth for his fourth homer.

