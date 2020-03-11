Cardinals' Goldschmidt slowed by sore right elbow

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.

Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. The slugger hasn't played since Sunday.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that he expected the 32-year-old Goldschmidt to miss a couple more games.

"He's had off and on discomfort," Shildt said.

The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats.

Goldschmidt hit .260 with 34 homers and 97 RBIs last year for the NL Central champions after the Cardinals acquired him in an offseason trade with Arizona. His batting average was more than 30 points below his career average.

Elsewhere in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues:

METS 7, CARDINALS 3: Two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom made his second start of spring training, allowing only Matt Carpenter's solo home run in four innings. Newcomer Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia and Edwin Diaz each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.