Cardinals hold off Pirates 6-5 in Game 1 of doubleheader

PITTSBURGH — Kolten Wong hit the second leadoff home run of his career, Tyler O'Neill added a two-run shot and the St. Louis Cardinals held off the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday.
Ryan Helsley recorded the final two outs for his first career save, and it didn't come easily.
With two outs and no one on, umpires were forced to review the pitch sequence to Kevin Newman after plate ump Jordan Baker apparently lost track of the count. Newman walked and Erik Gonzalez reached on shortstop Paul DeJong's second throwing error.
Helsley walked pinch-hitter Josh Bell to load the bases but retired John Ryan Murphy on a flyball to end it.
After scratching out all of four hits in their previous 18 innings combined, the Cardinals managed eight in seven innings against Trevor Williams (1-8) and three relievers to overcome some sloppy defense.
St. Louis committed four errors, including a catcher's interference call against nine-time Gold Glover winner Yadier Molina that forced home Adam Frazier in the first.
Molina has been called for catcher's interference twice in four days — prior to that, the 17-year veteran had been flagged just twice in his career.
Playing their third doubleheader in five days, the Cardinals needed a jolt as they try to stay in the mix for a playoff berth. Wong provided an early one by turning on an 0-2 pitch from Williams and sending it just over the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right field to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
St. Louis built a 6-2 lead through 3 1/2 innings then held on. A pair of errors in the fourth chased starter Carlos Martinez and allowed Pittsburgh creep within a run. Yet the Pirates lost for the ninth time in 10 games when they failed to take advantage of a two-on, one-out opportunity in the fifth and a one-on, one-out chance in the sixth.
Al Reyes (2-1) picked up the victory in relief of Martinez.
Martinez remained winless on the season but managed to survive an early meltdown after walking the bases full to start the bottom of the first.
The Pirates managed two runs in the inning without the benefit of a hit, one of them coming when the team asked for a replay on what appeared to be a swinging third strike against Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds chatted with Baker before walking to the bench and video review showed Molina's glove got in the way of Reynolds' swing, forcing in a run.
Martinez steadied himself after before his defense let him down in the fourth behind an error by DeJong and right fielder Tommy Edman that allowed the Pirates to pull within a run.
Williams saw his ERA rise to 6.70 after allowing six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings. Williams is 1-11 in his last 12 decisions dating back to September 2019.
Murphy had two of Pittsburgh's four hits. Rookie third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes drove in two runs but the Pirates went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base.
REDS 7, WHITE SOX 1: At Cincinnati, slumping Jesse Winker hit a three-run homer — one of four off White Sox starter Jonathan Stiever — and Cincinnati extended their surge into playoff contention with a win for their season-high sixth victory in a row.
The Reds moved to .500 (26-26) for the first time since Aug. 3. They've had a winning record only once, after their season-opening victory over the Tigers. Their winning streak has them in playoff position, in second place in the NL Central behind the Cubs.
Chicago arrived in town a few hours after a long-awaited breakthrough.
NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0: At Miami, Erick Fedde allowed one hit in six innings, and Washington beat rookie Sixto Sanchez and Miami in the first game of a doubleheader.
Andrew Stevenson, recalled before the game from the Nationals' alternate training site, had a two-run single for his first hit this year. Yan Gomes and Luis Garcia each had two hits and scored twice.
Fedde (2-3) walked two, hit a batter and matched a career high in innings, lowering his ERA from 5.06 to 4.36. Will Harris pitched the seventh to complete the two-hitter.
PHILLIES 7, BLUE JAYS 0: At Philadelphia, Zach Eflin struck out nine in a four-hitter, Bryce Harper hit another homer and Philadelphia beat Toronto in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Phillies were the road team in their home ballpark for the opener, a makeup game from earlier in the season.
Eflin (3-2) threw 92 pitches for his third career shutout and fifth complete game, though this one was seven innings. All of his strikeouts were swinging, including three in the first on curveballs.
