Cardinals hold off Pirates 6-5 in Game 1 of doubleheader

St. Louis built a 6-2 lead through 3 1/2 innings then held on. A pair of errors in the fourth chased starter Carlos Martinez and allowed Pittsburgh creep within a run. Yet the Pirates lost for the ninth time in 10 games when they failed to take advantage of a two-on, one-out opportunity in the fifth and a one-on, one-out chance in the sixth.

Al Reyes (2-1) picked up the victory in relief of Martinez.

Martinez remained winless on the season but managed to survive an early meltdown after walking the bases full to start the bottom of the first.

The Pirates managed two runs in the inning without the benefit of a hit, one of them coming when the team asked for a replay on what appeared to be a swinging third strike against Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds chatted with Baker before walking to the bench and video review showed Molina's glove got in the way of Reynolds' swing, forcing in a run.

Martinez steadied himself after before his defense let him down in the fourth behind an error by DeJong and right fielder Tommy Edman that allowed the Pirates to pull within a run.

Williams saw his ERA rise to 6.70 after allowing six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings. Williams is 1-11 in his last 12 decisions dating back to September 2019.