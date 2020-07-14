Cardinals quietly ramping up for shortened big league season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Things have been remarkably ordinary as the St. Louis Cardinals conduct spring training 2.0.

At least, as ordinary as they can be during such extraordinary times.

Their core players have continued to test negative for COVID-19 ahead of next week's opener of the abbreviated season. They haven't had any injuries pop up that could dramatically alter their plans for the starting rotation or lineup. And the few questions they did have during the spring, such as how they would cast their deep platoon of outfielders and how they would stack their bullpen, have been largely answered.

"We feel like we're in a place where the work's been very solid and very efficient," manager Mike Shildt said. "The credit goes to the players. They came in spot-on — their focus, their attention to detail, their ability to execute. Everything we have done to this point, camp's been really, really clean."

The Cardinals believe they had a roster capable of winning the NL Central when spring training was halted because of the pandemic. That optimism didn't wane while players were doing at-home workouts in the hopes of some kind of season.