Cardinals ride Edman, Happ to 4-3 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.
Edman went deep off Dillon Peters (0-2) to finish a three-run outburst in the fifth and the St. Louis bullpen — which imploded on Thursday — kept J.A. Happ unbeaten since he arrived in St. Louis at the trade deadline. Alex Reyes overcame a leadoff single by Anthony Alford in the ninth to pick up his 29th save.
Happ (8-6) improved to 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts with the Cardinals, allowing two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.
Facing the Pirates — the lowest-scoring team in the majors — three times since being acquired from Minnesota on July 30 has helped. Pittsburgh has managed five runs in three games this month against the player who was a key addition for the 2015 Pirates team that won 98 games.
Those days are long gone in Pittsburgh. Happ, however, finds himself in the same position now as he was six years ago: trying to keep an NL Central team in the playoff chase.
The Cardinals have plenty of work to do. They entered Friday night five games back in the wild-card race and are getting ready for a brutal stretch that includes series against playoff contenders Milwaukee, Cincinnati (twice) and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next two weeks.
A day after a four-run seventh-inning lead morphed into a four-run loss, St. Louis rebounded behind Happ and just enough offense (and defense) to bail out the bullpen.
Goldschmidt tripled in the first, singled in the fourth and doubled in the fifth. Needing a home run for the cycle, he struck out looking in the seventh.
Peters kept the Cardinals in check until the fifth, when Edmundo Sosa doubled. Bader followed with an RBI double to the gap in right-center and moved to third on a groundout by Happ. Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin trotted out to the mound to chat with Peters, who has performed well since joining Pittsburgh's constantly evolving rotation two weeks ago.
Whatever they chatted about didn't help. Edman sent a 2-1 offering from Peters to the bleachers in left field to make it 3-0.
The Pirates drew closer with one run in both the sixth and the eighth. Moran singled home Michael Chavis in the eighth to make it 4-3 but was later thrown out at home by center fielder Tommy Edman on a single by Yoshi Tsutsugo to end the inning.
Jacob Stallings had three of Pittsburgh's eight hits.
The Pirates wore uniforms honoring the Homestead Grays, a Negro League team based in the city's Homestead neighborhood during the first half of the 20th century.
REDS 6, MARLINS 0: Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and Cincinnati beat Miami.
Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.74 and hasn't lost since May 19, a span of 16 starts.
Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds, who began Friday two games ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.
TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 1: At Detroit, Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and Detroit held on to beat Toronto.
Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed, and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate.
Reyes became the first major leaguer since 1961 (expansion era) to have a pinch-hit go-ahead inside-the-park home run, the Tigers said. Ben Oglivie is the only other Tigers player to hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park home run, on June 2, 1976.
RAYS 6, ORIOLES 3: At Baltimore, Shane McClanahan won his fifth consecutive start, Mike Zunino hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.
Tampa Bay improved to 16-1 against Baltimore this season. The Rays have won six straight overall and have an AL-best 80-48 record.
McClanahan (9-4) grew up in the Baltimore area and improved to 4-0 against his hometown team this season. He allowed two runs and eight hits with four strikeouts over six innings.