Cards coach McGee opts out; St. Louis gets 6 doubleheaders

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals coach Willie McGee has opted out of being with the team for the rest of the season while Major League Baseball announced Friday several doubleheaders to make up for games St. Louis has missed because of the coronavirus.

The Cardinals, who haven't played since July 29, are set to resume their season Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox.

The Cardinals' season has been derailed by the coronavirus. Star catcher Yadier Molina and infielder Paul DeJong are among the players who have tested positive.

The 61-year-old McGee, a four-time All-Star outfielder and the 1985 NL MVP for the Cardinals, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he has high blood pressure. McGee said he had three older daughters and five grandchildren living at his family home in California.

McGee said he doesn't have the virus, but added, "having an underlying health issue with high blood pressure, I just don't know how I would react if I were to get sick and I'm still not out of the woods."

The Cardinals are 2-3 this season.