Cards top Phillies on wild pitch in 10th

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O'Neil scored on David Hale's game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Thursday to split their four-game series.
O'Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizer's groundout. Hale (0-1) bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees last August.
Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two perfect innings.
Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run homer off Aaron Nola, a ball that bounced out of the outstretched glove of Roman Quinn at the top of the right-field wall. It was the fourth pinch-hit homer for Carpenter, the first since May 30, 2019, also against Philadelphia.
WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 1: At Chicago, Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and Chicago beat Detroit in a doubleheader opener, the Tigers' 11th loss in 13 games.
Rodón (4-0) made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.
MARINERS 1, ASTROS 0: At Houston, Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, and Taylor Trammell homered and made a sliding game-ending catch, leading Seattle over Houston to avoid a four-game series sweep.
Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.
ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 3: At Baltimore, Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and Baltimore beat New York for a four-game series split.
Mancini had an RBI single in the first tand hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019.
ATHLETICS 3, RAYS 2: At St. Petersburg, Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading Oakland over Tampa Bay.
Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut, becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason.