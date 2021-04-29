 Skip to main content
Cards top Phillies on wild pitch in 10th
MLB Roundup

Cards top Phillies on wild pitch in 10th

Phillies Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis' Tyler O'Neill (27) celebrates with teammates Paul DeJong (11), Dylan Carlson (3), and Edmundo Sosa (63) after scoring a run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia's David Hale in the tenth inning of a baseball game on Thursday in St. Louis. 

 AP

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O'Neil scored on David Hale's game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Thursday to split their four-game series.

O'Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizer's groundout. Hale (0-1) bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees last August.

Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two perfect innings.

Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run homer off Aaron Nola, a ball that bounced out of the outstretched glove of Roman Quinn at the top of the right-field wall. It was the fourth pinch-hit homer for Carpenter, the first since May 30, 2019, also against Philadelphia.

WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 1: At Chicago, Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and Chicago beat Detroit in a doubleheader opener, the Tigers' 11th loss in 13 games.

Rodón (4-0) made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.

MARINERS 1, ASTROS 0: At Houston, Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, and Taylor Trammell homered and made a sliding game-ending catch, leading Seattle over Houston to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.

ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 3: At Baltimore, Cedric Mullins delivered a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Trey Mancini had his first three-hit game since returning from colon cancer surgery, and Baltimore beat New York for a four-game series split.

Mancini had an RBI single in the first tand hit a tying solo homer in the sixth on a flat cutter from Jordan Montgomery, who shook off the initial sign from catcher Gary Sánchez. The 29-year-old Mancini had his first back-to-back multi-hit games since Sept. 23-24, 2019.

ATHLETICS 3, RAYS 2: At St. Petersburg, Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading Oakland over Tampa Bay.

Shane McClanahan, a Tampa Bay left-hander starting on the day after his 24th birthday, made an unusual regular-season debut, becoming the fourth player to appear in the regular season after first playing in the postseason.

