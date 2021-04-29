Cards top Phillies on wild pitch in 10th

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O'Neil scored on David Hale's game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Thursday to split their four-game series.

O'Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizer's groundout. Hale (0-1) bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees last August.

Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two perfect innings.

Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run homer off Aaron Nola, a ball that bounced out of the outstretched glove of Roman Quinn at the top of the right-field wall. It was the fourth pinch-hit homer for Carpenter, the first since May 30, 2019, also against Philadelphia.

WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 1: At Chicago, Carlos Rodón struck out a career-high 12 in six innings and Chicago beat Detroit in a doubleheader opener, the Tigers' 11th loss in 13 games.

Rodón (4-0) made his first home start since pitching a no-hitter against Cleveland on April 14. He allowed two hits and walked one, and his ERA rose from 0.48 to 0.72.