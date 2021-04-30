 Skip to main content
Carpenter hits another pinch homer as Cardinals beat Pirates
Carpenter hits another pinch homer as Cardinals beat Pirates

Cardinals Pirates Baseball

St. Louis's Matt Carpenter, top right, returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh relief pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. during the sixth inning in Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press

PITTSBURGH  — Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. three-run home run in as many days, leading St. Louis over Pittsburgh 7-3 on Friday night.

Carpenter connected off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2). Carpenter was batting .096 he he followed Tyler O'Neill's single and Andrew Knizer's walk with a drive to right-center for his third home run this season.

Carpenter took Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola deep Thursday in a game the Cardinals won 4-3 in 10 innings.

O'Neill had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. The drive cleared the bullpens in center field, to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Nolan Arenado hit run-scoring bloop doubles in the first and third innings, the first Cardinals batter with two doubles in a game since Yadier Molina against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 9, 2019.

St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games.

Gant gave up one run, three hits and five walks in five innings.

JT Brubaker (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings, including an RBI single in the fourth by Kevin Newman, who had two of Pittsburgh's four hits.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the sixth when Kodi Whitley relieved with the bases loaded and two outs, balked in a run and threw a run-scoring wild pitch that cut the Pirates' deficit to 6-3.

After walking pinch-hitter Todd Frazier, Whitley escaped the jam by getting Adam Frazier to ground out.

Pittsburgh dropped to 12-13 with consecutive losses.

