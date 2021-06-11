Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Leia Bryant
Hometown: Carrier Mills
Parents: Joshua and Amanda Sowers
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg on the High Achiever scholarship to study secondary education.
Jeremy Choat
Hometown: Carrier Mills
Parents: Jerry and Becky Choat
College plans: Attend Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg on a baseball scholarship to study agriculture/animal science.
Gabbie Roberts
Hometown: Carrier Mills
Parents: Jason and Robbie Roberts
College plans: Attend University of Tennessee at Martin to study history.