 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School
0 comments

Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School

  • 0

Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Leia Bryant

Leia Bryant

Leia Bryant

Hometown: Carrier Mills

Parents: Joshua and Amanda Sowers

College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg on the High Achiever scholarship to study secondary education.

Jeremy Choat

Jeremy Choat

Jeremy Choat

Hometown: Carrier Mills

Parents: Jerry and Becky Choat

College plans: Attend Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg on a baseball scholarship to study agriculture/animal science. 

Gabbie Roberts

Gabbie Roberts

Gabbie Roberts

Hometown: Carrier Mills 

Parents: Jason and Robbie Roberts

College plans: Attend University of Tennessee at Martin to study history. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature
Local News

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature

  • Updated

A proposal to reduce license fees for trailers has passed both houses of the Illinois legislature and awaits the governor's signature. Under the bill, annual fee for class TA license plates drop to $36 from $118. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated he intends to sign the bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News