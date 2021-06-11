 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carterville High School
0 comments

Carterville High School

  • 0

Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Jaxon Allen

Jaxon Allen

Jaxon Allen

Hometown: Carterville 

Parent: Carol Allen

College plans: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, Indiana, to play play football, run track and major in civil engineering.

Ximena Barrenechea Yavar

Ximena Barrenechea Yavar

Ximena Barrenechea Yavar

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Karina Neill and Dr. Kevin Neill

College plans: Attend University of Connecticut in Storrs to study physiology and neurobiology, and pursue a minor in business management.

Graham Dynis

Graham Dynis

Graham Dynis

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Mark and Bethany Dynis

College plans: Attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study statistics and computer science.

Ben Haake

Ben Haake

Ben Haake

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Mike and Monica Haake

College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study engineering.

Mikey Null

Mikey Null

Mikey Null

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Dawn Bloyd and Jacob Null

College plans: Attend University of Southern California to study pharmacology and drug development. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature
Local News

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature

  • Updated

A proposal to reduce license fees for trailers has passed both houses of the Illinois legislature and awaits the governor's signature. Under the bill, annual fee for class TA license plates drop to $36 from $118. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated he intends to sign the bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News