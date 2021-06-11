Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jaxon Allen
Hometown: Carterville
Parent: Carol Allen
College plans: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, Indiana, to play play football, run track and major in civil engineering.
Ximena Barrenechea Yavar
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Karina Neill and Dr. Kevin Neill
College plans: Attend University of Connecticut in Storrs to study physiology and neurobiology, and pursue a minor in business management.
Graham Dynis
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Mark and Bethany Dynis
College plans: Attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study statistics and computer science.
Ben Haake
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Mike and Monica Haake
College plans: Attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study engineering.