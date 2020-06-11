Carterville High School
Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Christopher Battiste

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Kelli Ballard and Steve Battiste

College plans: Attend the University of Illinois to study biomedical engineering.

Madison Fleege

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Anthony and Paula Fleege

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study radiation therapy.

Charlie Hagan

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Jennie and Marty Hagan

College plans: Attend the University of Kentucky to study finance.

Seth Heil

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Tom and Nancy Heil

College plans: Attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to study chemical engineering

Brennen Thomas

Hometown: Carterville

Parents: Howard and Cheryl Thomas

College plans: Attend the University of Illinois to study chemical and biomolecular engineering.

