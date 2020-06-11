Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Christopher Battiste
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Kelli Ballard and Steve Battiste
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois to study biomedical engineering.
Madison Fleege
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Anthony and Paula Fleege
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study radiation therapy.
Charlie Hagan
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Jennie and Marty Hagan
College plans: Attend the University of Kentucky to study finance.
Seth Heil
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Tom and Nancy Heil
College plans: Attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to study chemical engineering
Brennen Thomas
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Howard and Cheryl Thomas
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois to study chemical and biomolecular engineering.
