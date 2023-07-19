ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' first-in the-nation elimination of cash bail will be allowed to take effect after the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the landmark criminal justice reform did not violate the state's constitution.

The 5-2 ruling from state's high court comes more than six months after a lower court ruling temporarily threw the state's criminal justice system into chaos by finding the reform, challenged by more than 60 county state's attorneys, unconstitutional days before it was set to take effect Jan. 1.

The state Supreme Court stepped in, pausing the overhaul while agreeing to hear the case. The ruling split along partisan lines, with Democrats in the majority and the court's two Republican justices, Lisa Holder White and David Overstreet, dissenting.

"The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public," wrote Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis for the majority. "Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims."

The law's "pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance," Theis continued.

The ruling sets a Sept. 18 date for the elimination of cash bail, allowing prosecutors and others involved in the criminal justice system adequate ramp-up time to prepare for the significant change.

Landmark reform When it takes effect, Illinois will be the first state where pretrial detention is entirely determined by non-monetary factors such as the danger or flight risk a defendant poses rather than a person's ability to afford cash bail.

The elimination of cash bail is the centerpiece and the most controversial provision of the landmark criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act, which was passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021.

Democrats who championed the law hailed it as a model for reforming the criminal justice system through greater police accountability measures, such as mandating all law enforcement officers wear body cameras by 2025, and by reducing the amount of people who are jailed pretrial for low-level offenses.

It was passed months after nationwide outcry over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked a desire for broader action to address racial inequities within the criminal justice system.

It became a priority initiative of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus as one of their four pillars to dismantle systemic racism in the state.

Republicans, however, have derided the law as anti-law enforcement and potentially dangerous given that it could allow for the release of more criminal defendants pretrial than under the cash bail system. Some referred to it derisively as the "purge law," a reference to the 2013 film "The Purge," which depicts a dystopian future in which all crime is allowed for 12 hours once a year.

The law became a flashpoint during the 2022 election cycle, with Republicans and outside conservative groups hitting Pritzker and Democrats on the issue in paid advertising and on the campaign trail.

They were not successful, however, as the governor won reelection by 12 percentage points and Democrats retained total control of state government.

The upholding of the law represents another feather in the cap for Pritzker and legislative Democrats. The governor, in a statement, said he was pleased with the court's ruling.

"We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pretrial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail," Pritzker said.

House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, called the ruling "a win for the people of this state, but also for our democracy."

"As duly elected representatives, we have the privilege and responsibility of creating policy that reflects our values as Illinoisans," Welch said. "Our state's highest court rightfully ruled that frivolous lawsuits cannot and will not stop the legislative process."

Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said the state has "taken a great step forward today, and I look forward to the road ahead."

Republicans and law enforcement groups said they were disappointed in the ruling.

"This ruling is just one more blow to the credibility of the Illinois Supreme Court, particularly after two of the justices accepted a million dollars from the main proponent of the Act — Governor JB Pritzker," said state Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. "This is yet another victory for the people who choose to commit crimes in our state. Where are the victories for the victims?"

Illinois Supreme Court Justices Mary Kay O'Brien and Elizabeth Rochford receive financial backing from Pritzker in last year's high-profile Supreme Court elections, which kept the balance of the court in favor of Democrats.

Senate Republican Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, who was the lead Republican negotiator on the SAFE-T Act in 2021, called for a special session to address issues with the law.

"While no person should be held in jail or let free because of their economic circumstances, the SAFE-T Act handcuffs law enforcement and judges making it more difficult for them to combat violent crime," Curran said.

"It is possible to reform our cash bail system while keeping our communities safe and the legislature should return immediately to ensure that public safety is in no way jeopardized by the implementation of this reckless legislation before it takes effect," he continued.

Chris Southwood, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, said the ruling "confirms Illinois' status as the state of lawlessness and disorder."

Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriff's Association, said he and his members were "disappointed" but "not surprised" by the court's ruling.

"We'll continue to work with the General Assembly to identify issues that were in the original SAFE-T Act and try to adjust them as we move forward," he said. "Obviously, now we've got 60 days in which to get ourselves ready for the (Pretrial Fairness Act) to go into full effect. So not a lot of time, but again, I think it's a matter of going back to where we were at the at the end of 2022, just before the initial injunction was placed."

Clarifying changes

Though provisions of the SAFE-T Act started taking effect soon after Pritzker signed it in 2021, the Pretrial Fairness Act, the provision that includes the elimination of cash bail, was not set to take effect until Jan. 1, 2023.

This was to give prosecutors time to prepare for the monumental change from the traditional cash bail system to one in which a judge determines pretrial release based on factors such as the danger posed to the community and the likeliness of a defendant to evade prosecution.

However, the provision immediately raised concerns from state's attorneys of both parties, who argued that the law's intent as initially written was unclear on what to do with those presently detained under the cash bail system.

They also said it had too many holes that would have allowed for the pretrial release of defendants charged with crimes as serious as second-degree murder.

Democratic lawmakers acknowledged these issues in December, passing a trailer bill that clarified the transition to cashless bail — weeks before it was set to take effect. The amendment also expanded the so-called "detention net," making clear that people accused of any forcible felony — even probation-eligible charges like second degree murder and arson — can be detained if they are deemed a danger to the community or an individual.

The law's dangerousness provision was also made standard throughout, with prosecutors now having to prove that the person poses a real and present threat to any person or persons or the community, based on the specific articulable facts of the case.

Also clarified was the "willful flight" standard. Under the law as originally written, prosecutors would have had to prove that a defendant had a specific plan to evade prosecution.

Many of these changes were done in consultation with the Illinois State's Attorneys Association, the group that represents the state's 102 county prosecutors.

Despite being at the table, more than five dozen state's attorneys continued their legal challenge of the law. Several lawsuits filed by individual state's attorneys last year were consolidated into one case last November.

On Dec. 28, Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cunnington sided with the state's attorneys challenging the law, finding that the elimination of cash bail violated the bail, victim's rights and separation of powers clauses in the state constitution.

Cunnington did not issue an injunction, however, so the pause in the law would have only applied to counties that sued. To prevent a two-tiered system of justice in the state, the state Supreme Court issued a stay as they considered the case on an expedited timeline.

Six months later, the high court found that the lower court "ignored the plain language of the constitution" in its December ruling, noting, for instance, that the term "monetary" is nowhere to be found in the bail clause.

Overstreet, in his dissent, however, wrote that "the legislature's abolishment of monetary bail is in direct violation of the plain language of our constitution's bill of rights and, more specifically, the vested rights of crime victims ..."

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, who was at the center of negotiations over changes to the law last year as the head of the Illinois State's Attorney's Association, said she expects most counties to be ready to transition to cashless bail in two months.

"There are still some things that could stand to be reviewed and I think there probably will be trailer bills as we proceed," Reitz said. "But in Champaign County and I believe in many other counties, we were ready to go on January 1.

"And now that the Supreme Court has ruled, we will dust off our forms and our procedures that we had created, and we'll be ready to go on Sept. 18."

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden. moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter: @brendenmoore13