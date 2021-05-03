You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Cassidy!This puppy is one of 4 Border Collie... View on PetFinder
MARION — More than three dozen people met Monday at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex to protest the treatment of a Black Marion High School t…
This is quite the about-face from his life 50 years ago. Dwight Violette spent 26 years, eight months in prison for 1977 charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.
The Carbondale High School football coach is pressing charges after he was hit in the face and tackled following the Terrier’s final game of the season April 23.
State and local law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat made to the city’s high school Wednesday.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with a Wednesday night burglary.
Three local competitive cheerleading teams have earned entry into the Open Championships in Orlando, Florida.
The city's Park District has named Niki Hoesman to the role of superintendent of recreation.
Sad Max, or "Skeeter," as he says he's known to his best buds, has made the time to found River to River Community Records. The label was created by way of a successful crowdfunding campaign that used the Patreon platform.
Cheryl Rhine is looking forward to what she calls her “new retirement fun job.” After all, to hear her describe it, it won’t be much of a job …
