Castellanos strikes back with his bat, leads Reds over Cards

Naquin, who started in left field for the ailing Jesse Winker, homered into the right-field seats during a six-run sixth inning.

“It just wasn’t real pretty for a little bit of the last part of the game," Cards manager Mike Shildt said. "It’s not something I’m concerned about because it’s something we won’t see regularly.”

Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (1-0), acquired from the Colorado Rockies in an off-season trade, gave up a just run on three hits through five innings and struck out six.

“That one definitely felt good," Hoffman said. "Every day when I come to the park I feel like it’s a new beginning. It is great to be here.”

St. Louis scored its lone run in the fifth when Tyler O'Neill doubled and Molina singled, the only time Reds pitching allowed the Cardinals back-to-back hits.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, getting his first start, had three hits and scored three times. Alex Blandino drove in two runs.

REDS ROMP

The 27 runs scored were the third most ever scored by the Reds in the first three games of the season. The 1895 team scored 36 in the first three, and the 1976 team had 33, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.