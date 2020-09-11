Castillo pitches 2-hitter, Votto HR as Reds beat Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Luis Castillo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors, Joey Votto homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Friday night.
Castillo (2-5) struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight start. An All-Star last year, the right-hander made his 87th career start in the big leagues.
Castillo outpitched Adam Wainwright (4-1), who allowed three runs in six innings. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in six games.
Only twice did St. Louis get a runner to third against Castillo, who has given up just three earned runs in his past 15 innings.
Castillo retired 13 straight before walking Paul Goldschmidt with two outs in the ninth, then got Brad Miller on a grounder to end it. With the help of a double play in the fifth, Castillo faced one over the minimum in the final six innings.
Votto hit his seventh home run of the season in the first off Wainwright to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. The two-run drive came on a 3-1 count with one out to drive in Nick Castellanos.
Votto has faced Wainwright 57 times over their long careers, batting .333 with four homers and 11 RBIs.
Eugenio Suarez doubled in Shogo Akiyama in the Reds third.
Paul DeJong hit an RBI double in the second for St. Louis.
YANKEES 10-6, ORIOLES 1-0: At New York, Luke Voit hit a pair of three-run home runs, Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers combined for a four-hitter and New York beat Baltimore to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Gerrit Cole pitched a seven-inning two-hitter in the opener as the Yankees beat Baltimore 6-0 behind homers from DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka.
New York moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the AL's final postseason spot as the teams began a four-game series. The Yankees had lost 15 of 21 coming in amid a rash of injuries, dropping to third place in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and Toronto.
In game 1, Cole struck out nine and walked one, taking advantage of an early lead after the trio of homers, all against starter Alex Cobb.
PHILLIES 11, MARLINS 0: At Miami, Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the first complete game of his big league career, and Philadelphia handed Miami their worst drubbing in two days, winning a doubleheader opener.
Nola (5-3) didn't allow a hit until Brian Anderson singled to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the fifth. By then the Phillies had their 11-run lead.
Nola allowed two subsequent singles. He hit two batters, walked none, threw 106 pitches and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time this year.
METS 18, BLUE JAYS 1: At Buffalo, Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honor of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings and New York backed him in a big way, beating Toronto.
In addition to the police department, caps for the fire department, Port Authority police, Department of Sanitation and Office of Emergency Management were worn by the Mets.
RAYS 11, RED SOX: At St. Petersburg, Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the AL East-leading Rays routed the cellar-dwelling Boston.
Tampa Bay became the first major league team since at least 1900 to use a batting order with only left-handed batters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
