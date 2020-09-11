Castillo pitches 2-hitter, Votto HR as Reds beat Cardinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. LOUIS — Luis Castillo pitched a two-hitter for his first complete game in the majors, Joey Votto homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Friday night.

Castillo (2-5) struck out six and walked three in winning his second straight start. An All-Star last year, the right-hander made his 87th career start in the big leagues.

Castillo outpitched Adam Wainwright (4-1), who allowed three runs in six innings. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in six games.

Only twice did St. Louis get a runner to third against Castillo, who has given up just three earned runs in his past 15 innings.

Castillo retired 13 straight before walking Paul Goldschmidt with two outs in the ninth, then got Brad Miller on a grounder to end it. With the help of a double play in the fifth, Castillo faced one over the minimum in the final six innings.

Votto hit his seventh home run of the season in the first off Wainwright to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. The two-run drive came on a 3-1 count with one out to drive in Nick Castellanos.

Votto has faced Wainwright 57 times over their long careers, batting .333 with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez doubled in Shogo Akiyama in the Reds third.