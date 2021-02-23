Cavaliers snap 10-game slide by beating Hawks

CLEVELAND — Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta failed to get off a final shot as Cleveland beat the Hawks 112-111 to end their 10-game losing streak — the NBA's longest this season.

After Atlanta's Trae Young, snubbed as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, missed a runner with 11 seconds left, the Cavs pushed the ball up trailing by one. Collin Sexton passed it on the left wing to Stevens, who had no one in his way and dunked.

The Hawks had time, but Tony Snell didn't get off a final 3-pointer in time and the Cavs celebrated on their way to the locker room as if they had just won a playoff series.

It was Cleveland's first win since Feb. 1, and for long stretches of the fourth quarter it appeared in doubt.

Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland 17 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, who also got five 3-pointers from rookie Dylan Windler.

Young had 28 points and 12 assists, and Kevin Huerter scored 22 for the Hawks. Clint Capela added 17 rebounds.