Cavaliers snap 10-game slide by beating Hawks

CLEVELAND — Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta failed to get off a final shot as Cleveland beat the Hawks 112-111 to end their 10-game losing streak — the NBA's longest this season.
After Atlanta's Trae Young, snubbed as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, missed a runner with 11 seconds left, the Cavs pushed the ball up trailing by one. Collin Sexton passed it on the left wing to Stevens, who had no one in his way and dunked.
The Hawks had time, but Tony Snell didn't get off a final 3-pointer in time and the Cavs celebrated on their way to the locker room as if they had just won a playoff series.
It was Cleveland's first win since Feb. 1, and for long stretches of the fourth quarter it appeared in doubt.
Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland 17 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, who also got five 3-pointers from rookie Dylan Windler.
Young had 28 points and 12 assists, and Kevin Huerter scored 22 for the Hawks. Clint Capela added 17 rebounds.
Young was already on the floor for pregame warmups when the NBA announced the backups for next month's showcase in Atlanta. An All-Star last season, Young came in averaging 35.3 points in his past three games, and 26.9 this season — the most of any player not picked.
Hawks starting forward John Collins only played 13 minutes. He left in the first half with a possible concussion.
With several power forwards injured, and center Andre Drummond sitting while the Cavs try to trade him, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff started seldom-used Dean Wade, a 24-year-old who played in the G League last year and came in averaging 2.1 points per game.
Wade made one of Cleveland's nine 3-pointers in the first half as the Cavs built a 13-point lead. But Atlanta used a late 10-3 spurt to cut it to 58-55 at the break.
PISTONS 105, MAGIC 93: Art Orlando, Florida, rookie guard Saben Lee scored a career-best 21 points, Josh Jackson added 18 and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Orlando.
Detroit, which has an NBA-worst road record of 3-14, won for the first time since Feb. 14. Outplayed throughout a 105-96 loss to the Magic on Sunday, the Pistons raced to a 15-point first-quarter lead, dominated the third quarter and rode balanced scoring the rest of the way for the victory.
Lee, a rookie out of Vanderbilt on a two-way contract, was pressed into duty because of Delon Wright’s groin injury. Strong on Sunday with 12 points, five assists and three steals, Lee scored 13 points in nthe first half Tuesday, keying the Pistons' strong start. He made all three of his 3-pointers and added four assists.