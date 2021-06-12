Cease improves to 8-0 over Tigers; White Sox romp 15-2

DETROIT — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.
Cease (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings before being removed with a 13-2 lead. He walked one and struck out seven and saw his career ERA against Detroit rise to 2.09.
Cease is the first major league pitcher to win his first eight starts against another team since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.
Tigers starter Jose Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs while getting only five outs.
Doubles by Tim Anderson and Goodwin made it 1-0 after three pitches, Urena hit Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu reached on an error to load the bases.
Yermin Mercedes hit a two-run single through the drawn-in infield, and the runners moved up on Eric Haase's passed ball.
Urena struck out Adam Eaton, drawing a sarcastic cheer from the crowd, and escaped the inning without further damage.
Detroit also scored quickly, with Harold Castro hitting a two-run homer on Cease's seventh pitch, but he struck out the next three hitters.
The White Sox made it 6-2 in the second on Goodwin's three-run homer off Urena. Daniel Norris came in from the Tigers bullpen with two out and two on, walked his first batter, then allowed a two-run single to Leury Garcia. After another walk, Danny Mendick's second of the inning, Norris got out of the inning.
Chicago scored five more runs in the fifth off Tigers relievers Beau Burrows and Alex Lange and scored twice in the eighth off catcher Jake Rogers.
Utilityman Harold Castro pitched a scoreless ninth while Rogers made his professional debut at third base.
MARLINS 4, BRAVES 2: At Miami, Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading Miami to a victory over Atlanta.
Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for Miami, which won its third straight overall and second straight over the Braves to claim its first home series against Atlanta since Oct. 1, 2017.
Díaz hit his first major league homer, a pinch-hit shot to start the fifth inning.
METS 4, PADRES 1: At New York, Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and New York beat the slumping San Diego.
Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts. He induced two double plays to sure-handed second baseman Luis Guillorme and got eight outs via ground ball. The sinkerballer entered with an NL-best 53.9% grounder rate.
Stroman lasted at least six innings for a career-high seventh straight start and beat San Diego for the second time in seven days. He also allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in San Diego.
ATHLETICS 11, ROYALS 2: At Oakland, Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and Oakland roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in a romping past the Royals.
Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run as the A’s improved to 11-2 against teams from the AL Central.
James Kaprielian (3-1) overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings.
RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4: At St. Petersburg, Joey Wendle hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore their record-setting 14th consecutive road loss.
It is the longest skid since team moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. The Orioles dropped 13 straight on the road in 2018 and also in 1988.
Since the beginning of May, the Rays are a major league-best 28-10.
REDS 10, ROCKIES 3: At Cincinnati, Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and Cincinnati beat slumping Colorado.
Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.
Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds, who have won nine of 12 since falling a season-high six games below .500 on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19-19 on May 16
BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4: At Milwaukee, Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and Milwaukee bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a victory over Pittsburg.
Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.
Yelich had two hits for his first multihit game since May 24 and sixth of the season. Omar Narvaez also had two hits — RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.
BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 2: At Boston, Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer — one of Toronto's three longballs in the fifth inning — to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games, and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat Boston.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had dropped four of their last five. They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener.
“(Friday) night was a tough loss,” Biggio said. “Definitely a game that we feel like we should have definitely won, a bounce-back win was huge.”
PHILLIES 8, YANKEES 7: At Philadelphia, Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and Philadelphia got a third consecutive walkoff win with a victory over New York.
After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.
Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher’s error. Jankowski bunted, and Chapman fielded the ball, checked Torreyes at second, then huried a throw high to first. Torreyes advanced to third.