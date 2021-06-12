Cease improves to 8-0 over Tigers; White Sox romp 15-2

Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.

Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds, who have won nine of 12 since falling a season-high six games below .500 on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19-19 on May 16

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 4: At Milwaukee, Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and Milwaukee bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a victory over Pittsburg.

Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.

Yelich had two hits for his first multihit game since May 24 and sixth of the season. Omar Narvaez also had two hits — RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.