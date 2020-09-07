Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead

Another big scoring run — this time, 23-7 — in the second quarter pushed Boston's lead from 37-25 to 60-32 late in the half. The Raptors had gone 5-for-6 from the field just before that spurt began and seemed to be getting in a rhythm; they missed 11 of their next 13 shots and things got out of hand.

Toronto outscored Boston 28-25 in the third and it already didn't matter; the Celtics' lead was 87-63 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS: Celtics: Closeout games are never easy, and Boston is only 17-21 since 2008 when it has a chance to clinch a series. ... Boston now has four wins over the Raptors by 15 or more points this season. The rest of the NBA, combined, has one. ... The Celtics scored more points in the second quarter (37) than they allowed in the first half (35). Raptors: Marc Gasol was scoreless and didn't play in the final 20 minutes. VanVleet was the only Toronto starter to appear in the fourth. ... Toronto is 9-10 all-time when facing elimination, as will be the case Wednesday. The Raptors went 1-0 last season in win-or-else games, that being the Game 7 triumph over Philadelphia in the East semifinals.