 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Century High School
0 comments

Century High School

  • 0

Century High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Debra Baker

Debra Baker

Debra Baker

Hometown: Ullin

Parents: Shondra Neal and James Baker

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to study nursing.

Tyler Lang

Tyler Lang

Tyler Lang

Hometown: Grand Chain

Parents: Hank and Amy Lang

Plans: Join the workforce with the goal to join the Union and become a lineman. 

Arissa McClellan

Arissa McClellan

Arissa McClellan

Hometown: Grand Chain

Parents: John and Miranda Ramage and Eric and Rachel McClellan

College plans: Attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Kentucky, to study radiology.

Blake Ryan

Blake Ryan

Blake Ryan 

Hometown: Ullin

Parents: Rick Ryan and the late Tiffiney Ryan

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and major in business.

Jabre Solomon

Jabre Solomon

Jabre Solomon

Hometown: Ullin

Parents: Raymah and Tameka Solomon 

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to earn an associate's of science, then transfer to a four-year university to work toward being accepted into medical school.

Kylee VanMeter

Kylee VanMeter

Kylee VanMeter

Hometown: Ullin

Parents: Josh and Lindsey VanMeter

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study nursing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature
Local News

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature

  • Updated

A proposal to reduce license fees for trailers has passed both houses of the Illinois legislature and awaits the governor's signature. Under the bill, annual fee for class TA license plates drop to $36 from $118. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated he intends to sign the bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News