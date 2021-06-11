Century High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Debra Baker
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Shondra Neal and James Baker
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in Ullin to study nursing.
Tyler Lang
Hometown: Grand Chain
Parents: Hank and Amy Lang
Plans: Join the workforce with the goal to join the Union and become a lineman.
Arissa McClellan
Hometown: Grand Chain
Parents: John and Miranda Ramage and Eric and Rachel McClellan
College plans: Attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, Kentucky, to study radiology.
Blake Ryan
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Rick Ryan and the late Tiffiney Ryan
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and major in business.
Jabre Solomon
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Raymah and Tameka Solomon
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to earn an associate's of science, then transfer to a four-year university to work toward being accepted into medical school.
Kylee VanMeter
Hometown: Ullin
Parents: Josh and Lindsey VanMeter
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study nursing.