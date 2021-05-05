Cernak helps Lightning get win over Stars

TAMPA, Flarida — Defenseman Erik Cernak had a goal and two assists to help Tampa Bay beat Dallas 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Defending champion Tampa Bay has won six of the seven meetings this season between the 2020 Stanley Cup finalists. The teams will meet again Friday night in Tampa.

The Stars remained alive for the fourth and final spot in the Central Division after Nashville's loss in Columbus. Dallas is four points back with three games remaining.

Andrei Vasileskiy finished with 20 saves for his 31st victory of the season.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. Ross Colton, Mikhail Sergachev and Tyler Johnson also scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 6-0-1 in their past seven to move into a tie for second place in the Central Division with Florida. The Lightning have played one fewer game.

Jake Oettinger finished with 14 saves for the Stars. Andrej Sekera and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas. The Stars are 0-3-2 in their past five games.

Johnson put Tampa Bay in front 2:14 into the game after Killorn's pass attempt deflected right to Johnson in the slot where snapped a wrist shot past Oettinger for his eight goal of the season.