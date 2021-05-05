Cernak helps Lightning get win over Stars

TAMPA, Flarida — Defenseman Erik Cernak had a goal and two assists to help Tampa Bay beat Dallas 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Defending champion Tampa Bay has won six of the seven meetings this season between the 2020 Stanley Cup finalists. The teams will meet again Friday night in Tampa.
The Stars remained alive for the fourth and final spot in the Central Division after Nashville's loss in Columbus. Dallas is four points back with three games remaining.
Andrei Vasileskiy finished with 20 saves for his 31st victory of the season.
Brayden Point and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay. Ross Colton, Mikhail Sergachev and Tyler Johnson also scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 6-0-1 in their past seven to move into a tie for second place in the Central Division with Florida. The Lightning have played one fewer game.
Jake Oettinger finished with 14 saves for the Stars. Andrej Sekera and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas. The Stars are 0-3-2 in their past five games.
Johnson put Tampa Bay in front 2:14 into the game after Killorn's pass attempt deflected right to Johnson in the slot where snapped a wrist shot past Oettinger for his eight goal of the season.
Seguin, in just his second game back from offseason hip surgery, scored his second in two games, finishing off a pass from Joe Pavelski with 26.2 seconds left in the period.
Killorn regained the lead for Tampa Bay at 16:39 of the second period with a backdoor tap in from a Yanni Gourde. Point made it 3-1 with 13.8 seconds left when he stripped Esa Lindell of the puck deep in the Dallas zone and cut around a poke check attempt by Oettinger for his 23rd of the season.
Sekera cut the lead to 3-2 with one-timer at 10:44 but Cernak answered 50 seconds later.
Colton and Sergachev added empty net goals to finish the scoring.
BLUE JACKETS 4, PREDATORS 2: At Columbus, Ohio, Mikhail Grigorenko scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and lifted Columbus to a comeback victory over Nashville, preventing the Predators from clinching a playoff spot.
Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals, including an empty-netter with less than a second remaining, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Blue Jackets, who stopped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in 12 games. It also marked the fifth straight game (2-0-3) Columbus has earned a point.
Elvis Merzlikins ended with 30 saves for his eighth win.
Tanner Jeannot and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, which sits in fourth place in the Central Division. The Predators maintained a four-point lead over Dallas, which lost to Tampa Bay 6-2.
CAPITALS 4, RANGERS 2: At New York, T.J. Oshie had a hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves and Washington beat depleted New York in a fight-filled night.
Oshie beat Alexandar Georgiev 12 seconds into the middle period with a shot from the right circle with Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich in the penalty box.
Oshie scored again at 8:26 of the second — again with Buchnevich penalized for a high-sticking major — his 20th goal of the season.
Nic Dowd also scored for Washington at 14:48 of the second with assists to defenseman John Carlson and Dmitri Orlov, his second of the game.
SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 1: At Ottawa, Ontario, Erik Brannstrom had three assists for his first career multi-point game, Shane Pinto scored his first NHL goal and Ottawa stalled Montreal’s playoff charge.
The Canadiens entered the game looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season after reeling off three straight come-from-behind victories.
Montreal’s penchant for playing from behind hurt the club this time, however, as the speedy and determined Senators controlled much of the play and put the Habs away in the third period.