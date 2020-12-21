Change seems likely amid frustration with CFP

Seven years into its existence, the postseason system that replaced the Bowl Championship Series is starting to produce levels of frustration, and in some cases contempt, among fans and competitors that ultimately crushed the BCS.

Texas A&M is upset about not making the final four.

Indiana is mad about being left out of the New Year's Six.

Group of Five teams are more disrespected than ever as it has become abundantly clear they are not even given serious consideration for the College Football Playoff.

And it's not just the CFP that was ticking folks off Sunday. The whole bowl system got exposed for being a sham that has nothing do with rewarding deserving teams when Army (9-2) was left without an opponent for the postseason while nine teams with losing records — including 2-8 South Carolina — got games.

"What I can tell you is the reason there are complaints, and I say it with a smile on my face, it's because people care," said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, the chairman of the playoff selection committee. "They care a lot."

True. The backbone of the sport, its economic engine, is the passion fans have for it. But if too many customers — and participants — are upset, it's no longer a laughing matter.