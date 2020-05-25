Charity events wary in time of COVID-19

Riecke has collected more than $4,000 this spring to help WORK, which is focused on helping Haitian families emerge from poverty in a sustainable way. That effort that isn't going away anytime soon regardless, virus or no virus. It is something Riecke, a business intelligence developer at a local credit union, tried to keep in mind as she went through the admittedly uncomfortable task of soliciting contributions.

"It's harder for those people to give obviously but it also feels harder to ask," she said.

Charitable giving by individuals has dipped in recent years even during a boom economy thanks in part to a change in the tax code. While the stimulus package Congress passed in March created a $300 tax break for charitable giving, nonprofits of all sizes are anticipating a hit at the same time the need for aid is becoming greater than ever.

"I keep thinking of 'Rocky,' where he takes the hits and keeps moving forward," said James Kane, a senior manager of community development for the American Cancer Society's Northeast Region. "Some days it's going to be a step forward and two steps backward (but) at the end of the day the work we do hasn't become less important. Our mission hasn't stopped because cancer hasn't stopped."