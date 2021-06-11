 Skip to main content
Chester High School
Chester High School

Chester High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Melody Colonel

Home town: Chester 

Parents: Steve and Sue Colonel

College plans: Attend University of Illinois in Springfield to study political science.

Kailey Hall

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Tim Hall and Kim Freytag

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mortuary science.

Kennedy Herrell

Hometown: Rockwood

Parents: Jeff and Alisa Herrell

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to study forensic accounting.

Josie Kattenbraker

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Phil and Shannon Kattenbraker

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to study sports management.

Alison Venus

Hometown: Chester

Parents: Henry and Cassie Venus

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to study communication disorders.

