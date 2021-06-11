Chester High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Melody Colonel
Home town: Chester
Parents: Steve and Sue Colonel
College plans: Attend University of Illinois in Springfield to study political science.
Kailey Hall
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Tim Hall and Kim Freytag
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mortuary science.
Kennedy Herrell
Hometown: Rockwood
Parents: Jeff and Alisa Herrell
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to study forensic accounting.
Josie Kattenbraker
Hometown: Chester
Parents: Phil and Shannon Kattenbraker
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to study sports management.