Chicago Auto Show to return in July as state prepares for return of large events

The event would not require proof of vaccination for entry, officials said.

The safety measures offer a preview of what some larger-scale events in the state’s bridge phase could look like, as officials expect to welcome other conventions and tourist events this summer with safety precautions, according to a Tuesday news release.

At the news conference Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she aims to have the city of Chicago “fully open” by July 4.

When asked about the state’s reopening timeline Tuesday, Pritzker would not provide dates for when public health restrictions may be lifted, but said he remained “optimistic” about lifting some restrictions in the weeks ahead.

“We’ve set metrics for moving forward into the bridge phase and then to Phase 5,” Pritzker said. “At least on the trajectory we’re on now, it looks like we’ll be on a very similar timeline (to the city of Chicago).”

“We always are on guard, we’re watching the numbers like a hawk, but I’m optimistic. I think that things are going in the right direction,” he added.