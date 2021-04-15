Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting of boy, 13

"What happened to Adam Toledo is a tragedy that should never have happened. While I appreciate the release of this video, I can’t imagine what it’s like for Adam’s parents to have to relive their loss. Given that, I hope we can all learn from this heartbreaking event," said State House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, in a statement. "Adam was a kid who deserved a full, happy life, but the system failed him. That’s what I intend to focus on—not just as a legislator, but as a father. As we work through this tragedy, I plead with everyone to please keep the peace. We all have the right to protest peacefully, but please keep our streets safe so we can focus on fixing the broken system that led to this in the first place."