Chiefs get past Pats in COVID-19-delayed game

With the musical chairs at quarterback and the loss of Michel, who was placed on injured reserve with a quad issue earlier in the day, the Patriots turned to a scaled-back and run-heavy approach designed to keep them in the game.

Much of the way, coach Bill Belichick's simple plan worked.

The Chiefs marched downfield for a field goal on their first drive, added another later in the half, but otherwise had a hard time getting into gear. Sammy Watkins wasted a scoring chance by fumbling in the red zone, Mahomes was under constant duress and the rest of his wide receivers were blanketed by the New England secondary.

In fact, the Patriots could have been leading had Hoyer not made two monumental mistakes.

The first came in the closing seconds of the first half, when the Patriots had used their timeouts to drive into field-goal range. Hoyer was sacked by Frank Clark on third down, and the 40-year-old journeyman didn't realize he couldn't stop the clock. It hit zero and the Chiefs took a 6-3 lead into the locker room.

Hoyer's second mistake came late in the third quarter, when he again felt the pocket collapse on a third-down play. This time, the Chiefs stripped the ball loose and recovered it, keeping New England from another field-goal attempt.