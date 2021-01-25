Chiefs still have room for improvement after AFC title romp

"The first week is similar to what you had last year. The one thing you'll minus is the long travel day, the media deal — that thing," Reid said. "You still have it but it's right here at home. Where you might lose a day, you don't necessarily lose a day on this. But you still have a tremendous amount of obligations to the media and you have to work your schedule around it so it fits. The second week, it's a little bit of a challenge."

One the Chiefs have experienced, though. They returned almost intact from the team that beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl last year, which should help to offset the advantage that Tom Brady might otherwise bring to the Bucs.

"I can't put my finger on it. It's almost like, a little more exciting," Kelce said. "I feel like last year, it was a question of whether or not we belonged, and this year, 'Let's go out and prove we are who we are,' and the resiliency — how we're going to handle adversity. I just love this team, man. ... I can't wait to go down to Tampa and give them our best shot."

WHAT'S WORKING