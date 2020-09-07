Chinese chipmaker denies military ties as US steps up feud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BEIJING — China's leading maker of semiconductors has denied it has any links to the military following reports Washington is considering stepping up its feud with Beijing over technology and security by imposing export controls that could disrupt manufacturing for a national industrial champion.

U.S. regulators are considering adding Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to a list of foreign buyers that need government permission to acquire technology or components, according to The Wall Street Journal and other outlets. They said officials are looking at whether SMIC plays a role in Chinese military development.

"We have no relationship with the Chinese military," the company said in a statement. It said SMIC products are "solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses."

The company said it is "open to sincere and transparent communication" with Washington to resolve "potential misunderstandings."

SMIC is a leader in a semiconductor industry built up by the ruling Communist Party in an effort to reduce China's reliance on foreign technology.

The Trump administration is trying block Chinese access to U.S. technology it worries might be used to make weapons or develop competitors to American industry.